Carboline Milestone: 75 Years of Coatings and Linings

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 marks the 75th Anniversary of Carboline, a global leader in coatings, linings, and fireproofing. Carboline was founded by Stanley Lopata in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1947 and has grown into a global organization.

Company President, Chris Tiernay remarked: "Two thousand twenty-two marks our 75th Anniversary, an accomplishment we are tremendously proud of. For 75 years, Carboline has been solving some of the industry's most challenging problems. We remain committed to the idea that there is always a solution. On behalf of our employees worldwide, vendor partners, and customers, we look forward to the next 75 years."

Throughout 2022, Carboline will be looking back to its roots and achievements and looking ahead to its plans for the future. Events planned will include both employees and customers in celebration of this incredible milestone. Included in these events will be "75 Ways to Give Back," where employees worldwide volunteer in their community and share their experience, and "75 Red Buckets of Surprises," where customers send in their Carboline stories for a chance to receive a signature red bucket filled with Carboline-branded items.

Reflecting on some of the achievements over the years, Carboline products were used on iconic projects like NASA's Cape Canaveral Launch Station, Olympic Stadiums, and countless other museums, stadiums, refineries, power plants, water tanks, and marine vessels. In its 75 years, Carboline has launched more than 500 products, including brands such as Bitumastic, Carboguard, Carboquick, Carbozinc, Firefilm, Phenoline, Plasite, Polyclad, Pyrocrete, Pyroclad, Reactamine, Sanitile, Thermaline, Thermo-Lag, and more. Carboline has grown to over seven research facilities, 20 manufacturing facilities, and hundreds of warehouses. Despite the growth, Carboline stays focused on creating high-quality innovative products that solve customers' problems.

