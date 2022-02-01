Voices Celebrates Black History Month by Supporting Black Health Alliance, a Canadian Black-led Charity

LONDON, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - It's Black History Month in the United States and Canada, and leading audio freelance marketplace Voices has begun the annual month-long celebration by making a donation to Black Health Alliance , an Ontario, Canada-based Black-led charitable organization.

"Voices has made supporting impactful initiatives in our communities a priority and commitment in 2022. We're delighted that one of our first contributions of the year is going toward supporting a Canadian, Black-focused charity during Black History Month," says Ann Walton , Vice President of People & Operations at Voices. "The importance of Black Health Alliance's work cannot be overstated. While Black History Month is a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge and honor the immense contributions the Black community has made to society, one month of celebrating Black excellence is not enough to incite the necessary change in our province and our country. Black Health Alliance is doing the necessary work, today and every day, and we thank them for their tremendous efforts."

Black Health Alliance aims to move the dial in Social Determinants of Health, Health Inequities, Anti-Black Racism, and Building Connected Communities through its approach of Systems Change, Health Promotion, Research and Public Policy, Convening, Collaboration and Capacity Building, Championing Health Equity, and Fundraising in Canada's diverse Black community.

"Black communities in Canada face disproportionately poor outcomes across the social determinants of health and indicators of wellbeing," states Black Health Alliance. The goal is to "build a targeted strategy that centers the most vulnerable in our communities facing multiple barriers…through an iterative action plan that is measurable, multi-generational, and focused on building community connectedness that will affect legislative and public policy change at multiple levels, and drive transformative community-based action to improve the health and well-being of Black communities in Ontario."

To access Black Health Alliance's Resource Hub for more information on Housing & Shelter, Food & Nutrition, and Mental Health support, please visit: https://blackhealthalliance.ca/resources/community/

To make a donation to Black Health Alliance, please visit: https://blackhealthalliance.ca/donate/

To learn more about Black History Month, please visit: https://blackhistorymonth.com/

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 audio services marketplace, with over 2 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices helps match clients with voice over, music, audio production, and translation professionals in over 160 countries.

