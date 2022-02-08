Recognition earned in the categories of Best Email Security Solution and Best IT Access Control and Authentication System

Canon U.S.A., Inc. Earns Two 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards Recognition earned in the categories of Best Email Security Solution and Best IT Access Control and Authentication System

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implementing technology that takes into account digital security remains an important component for many businesses. For its efforts in providing customers with forward-thinking security measures, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, earned a pair of 2021 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Canon received a Platinum Award in the Best Email Security Solution category for mxHERO* + Canon multifunction printer (MFP), and Silver Award in Best Information Technology Access Control and Authentication System category for its imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX Series + uniFLOW Online + Print via Cloud.

This marks the fifth consecutive year Canon was ranked in the 'ASTORS' Awards Program, with Canon earning at least two awards every year since 2017.

Platinum Award, Best Email Security Solution: mxHERO + Canon MFP

For the second consecutive year, the mxHERO* + Canon MFP earned a Platinum Award in this category. As remote work remains a key component of many businesses, employing cloud services that include security features remains an important means to provide additional security levels. mxHERO, a cloud service for intelligent email management, can integrate with the scanning function of a supported Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE MFP to help customers collaborate, govern, manage and share information while implementing security features.

When a document is scanned to email at the compatible MFP, it is first routed to mxHERO's Secure Scan-to-Email service. Based on the user's configuration and initial set-up, the service can automatically move the scanned document to a user's supported cloud storage service.**

Finally, an email with a cloud storage link is sent to the original destination of the scanned document to provide customers with a virtually seamless tool to help streamline workflow and include security features during their usual scan-to-email process. Its ability to leverage powerful storage platforms can help create cost-effective solutions and also contains support for compatible imageRUNNER ADVANCE and imageCLASS multifunction printers. Administrators using mxHERO can use it to help keep control of email attachments that are scanned in the office or in a home office environment, addressing today's hybrid work model.

Silver Award, Best IT Access Control and Authentication System: imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX Series + uniFLOW Online + Print via Cloud

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX series with uniFLOW Online won a Silver Award, recognized for its ability to help customers flexibly employ advanced scanning, security features, and enhanced cloud features.

The Secure Print functionality allows users to send documents to supported imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX Series printers from both desktops and compatible mobile devices. By requiring users to identify themselves at the MFP before printing or scanning, uniFLOW Online can help limit unauthorized use of devices.1

"The prestigious annual 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards program highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today," said Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director, American Security Today. "The program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise and public safety vertical markets."

'ASTORS' Award-winners were selected by an expert panel of American Security Today judges. The award categories were presented at the Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze levels.

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST) is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a TimeTM'. To learn more, visit www.americansecuritytoday.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 For compatibility information, please click here.

*Canon U.S.A., Inc. has a strategic partnership with mxHERO.

**Subscription to a third party cloud service may be required. Subject to third party cloud service providers terms and conditions.

Many variables can impact the security of a customer's device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of its features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.