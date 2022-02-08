Tesorio Earns a Spot on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for Top 50 Accounting & Finance Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesorio, an accounts receivable solution, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards, in the top 50 accounting & finance products. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This is Tesorio's 1st time appearing on G2's Best Software lists, earning its place this year thanks to our amazing customers, partners, employees, and the entire Tesorio community.

"As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, Co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe, and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Tesorio

Tesorio is revolutionizing the way businesses work together and grow through connected finance. The Tesorio Accounts Receivabe replaces tedious and manual collections processes with accurate, real-time predictions, optimized workflows, and actionable insights based on behavioral trends. Finance teams are empowered to achieve breakthrough cash flow performance and predictability while improving customer experience and relationships.

Tesorio is trusted by the world's best finance teams at companies like Slack, Box, Veeva Systems, Twilio, Domo, and many others to increase average collections productivity by 2X, and reduce average days sales outstanding by 33 days.

