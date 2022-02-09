Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), in partnership with America's #1 Sportsbook, FanDuel, will open the 11,000 square-foot signature Sportsbook this Thursday inside Mohegan Sun; Mohegan Sun also invites fans out on Sunday, February 13th, to watch the big game on the new 140-foot video wall, while enjoying drinks, food and an opportunity to score a free bet

All Bets are On! Enjoy Sunday's Big Game at the all-new Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), in partnership with America's #1 Sportsbook, FanDuel, will open the 11,000 square-foot signature Sportsbook this Thursday inside Mohegan Sun; Mohegan Sun also invites fans out on Sunday, February 13th, to watch the big game on the new 140-foot video wall, while enjoying drinks, food and an opportunity to score a free bet

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first legal sports bet ever placed in Connecticut occurred at Mohegan Sun on September 29, 2021 at the Bow & Arrow Sports Bar. Now, just across from this area, the permanent Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook is slated to have a soft-opening tomorrow (February 10th) at 9:00am, just ahead of football's biggest Sunday. The new Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, located in the old Race Book, stretches 11,000 square feet, and is home to a 140-foot video wall, 30+ additional hi-res flat screens, a mezzanine level, a full bar, and more. Fans heading to Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook for the big game on Sunday, February 13th (kick-off at 6:30pm ET) can take advantage of a free bet of up to $50, as well as a Big Game Buffet for $29.95.

Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook will feature multiple live teller windows, as well as 39 easy-to-use betting kiosks. (PRNewswire)

Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook will feature multiple live teller windows, as well as 39 easy-to-use betting kiosks. One of those betting kiosks will be located on the all-new mezzanine level that has 22 luxury seats. In total, this new sportsbook offers up 222 total seats and a full bar that is centrally located. The showstopper is the 140'x14' hi-definition video wall, where incredible viewing experiences are possible, especially thanks to the uniquely high ceilings in this venue. Additionally, Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook is still home to a Race Book.

"We're beyond excited about this new venue which completely transforms Mohegan Sun's old Race Book space into one of the largest and most dynamic FanDuel Sportsbook's in the United States," –said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "The all-new Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, led by Sportsbook General Manager Brad Bryant, becomes the premier venue to wager on and catch a game while enjoying top-notch service inside an incredibly immersive atmosphere. We're really thrilled to welcome sports fans out to this new venue, and we plan to have special appearances throughout the year, beginning with our Grand Opening on March 5th."

Running now through Sunday, February 13th, when the Bengals take on the Rams, guests who visit Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook and place an NFL Same Game Parlay (SGP) of $50 or more on any Sportsbook kiosk, can get 25% back as a free bet up to $50! This means that an NFL SGP wager of $100 awards a $25 free bet (redeemable the day after the big game through Sunday, Feb. 20). Same Game Parlay's are a type of bet that allows players to select two or more bets, known as "legs," within the same game and if all of the legs hit, the guest wins.

Sports bettors and guests visiting Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook will be able to enjoy an experience that fans have grown to love, featuring an incredible game-day atmosphere with wagering options available across a variety of sporting events including professional football, basketball, baseball, tennis, MMA, boxing, soccer, golf, motorsports and more. All of the popular betting styles are featured as well, including in-game wagers, money-line bets, SGPs, round-robin, prop wagers, futures, half-time and quarter betting. Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook will be open daily with extended hours on the weekends.

Special guests from MGE, Mohegan Sun, The Mohegan Tribe, FanDuel Group and more, will officially celebrate this new Sportsbook with a Grand Opening set for Saturday, March 5th. This celebration will be open to the public and more details will soon be available on MoheganSun.com and Newsroom.MoheganSun.com.

A full dining menu is also planned for the new Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook on or before the grand opening celebration, just as college basketball conference championships are underway.

This Sunday, the big game will also be broadcast at other locations across Mohegan Sun, including novelle, which will also have its own betting kiosk for fans. Hotel packages for the big game are also possible, with more information available by visiting: Hotel & Entertainment Packages are also available to those who want to experience the big game.

For more information on the new Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook at Mohegan Sun, visit: mohegansun.com/sportsbook.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and Las Vegas, Nevada. MGE also manages Mohegan Digital, which is an iGaming division providing cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan-base and meeting the needs of new customers on a global scale. Mohegan Digital launched MoheganSunCasino.com and associated smartphone apps in Connecticut on October 19, 2021. MGE is also the owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit mohegangaming.com .

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Media Contact: Mohegan Sun PR; mohegansun@coynepr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Mohegan Sun) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mohegan Sun