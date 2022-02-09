Capstreet-backed Credit Bureau Connection Acquires Dealer Safeguard Solutions

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Bureau Connection ("CBC"), a leading provider of credit report and compliance solutions to automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, announced today that it has acquired Dealer Safeguard Solutions ("DSGSS"), a SaaS provider of compliance and workflow solutions for the automotive retail industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CBC is backed by the Capstreet Group ("Capstreet"), a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

The combination of CBC and DSGSS creates a comprehensive workflow and compliance management enforcement platform for auto dealers, enabling compliant behavior while optimizing workflows throughout the entire customer interaction lifecycle – from customer sales through finance and insurance transactions with lending partners. DSGSS founder and CEO Doug Fusco and the entire team will remain with the combined company.

"I have known Doug and DSGSS for many years, and have seen the immediate value the platform delivers to their impressive client list, and I am confident our two companies are a natural fit," said Mike Green, founder and CEO of CBC. "While both CBC and DSGSS have experienced consistent growth, there are still significant organic growth opportunities in the auto and adjacent industries that we can better capture by working together. We welcome Doug and the entire DSGSS team, and we are excited to work together."

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in McKinney, TX, DSGSS provides proprietary software and services designed to help dealerships enforce and maintain compliance, improve operational efficiencies, and drive measurable ROI. A critical tool for franchised auto dealers across the U.S., its purpose-built workflow solutions optimize and automate a customized compliant sales process to help dealers close sales while enabling dealership compliance and execution.

"Auto dealerships nationwide have come to depend on software platforms to drive sales, mitigate fraud, and manage compliance issues, and bringing together our complementary product offerings will be welcome news for existing and new customers," said Mr. Fusco. "With the new Federal Trade Commission Safeguards Rule requirements and spike in fraudulent transactions across the country, the need for our solutions has never been greater. Thanks to the backing of Capstreet and CBC, we can continue to invest in new products and technology while gaining new, valuable relationships."

"We have been following DSGSS' developments over the last few years, and we're confident their team and products are a strong addition to CBC as it looks to take advantage of strong demand for technology solutions," said Adrian Guerra, Partner of CapStreet. "Capstreet looks forward to continuing to support CBC through further investments in the platform."

About CBC

CBC offers credit report and compliance solutions to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. CBC's products and solutions place a strong emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. Please visit www.creditbureauconnection.com for additional information.

About The Capstreet Group

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue FrameworkTM to accelerate growth and profitability, and creating long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

