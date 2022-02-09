MRO Announces Jason Brown as Chief Executive Officer

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, Corp. (MRO), the leading clinical data release platform in healthcare, announced that Jason Brown has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer. A long-time veteran in healthcare, Brown has deep experience leading companies that connect and empower the healthcare ecosystem through data and technology.

During his career, Brown has been part of building some of healthcare technology's most innovative and impactful companies, including Evolent Health, Valence Health and MedAssets. Most recently, Brown served as CEO of Discovery Health Partners, which was acquired by MultiPlan. Brown is a graduate of Morehouse College and Harvard Business School and serves on the Board of Directors of TIAA. Brown joins MRO as the CEO and a member of the Board of Directors.

"MRO's mission is to acquire, manage and circulate clinical data and medical chart information throughout the healthcare ecosystem on behalf of providers and third-party requesters," said Steve Hynes, MRO's co-founder. "Our long heritage in release of information and disclosure management, combined with our innovative FIGmd clinical data release platform, positions us to address the myriad of industry challenges related to clinical and quality data acquisition, ingestion and release. We are thrilled to have Jason joining us to lead the company during the next phase of our growth. Jason brings a strong track record of customer success with providers, payers and other healthcare constituents, a deep experience leading strong teams, and a unique understanding of product and platform development to meet a market's evolving needs."

"I'm thrilled to be joining MRO. Requests for clinical information are rapidly growing in terms of both volume and complexity, as are the demands on healthcare providers to make clinical and quality data available to the healthcare system. MRO is at the epicenter of this industry challenge and is positioned to continue to bring unique enterprise clinical data release solutions to the market. I'm excited to join a company with deep expertise and advanced technology in clinical data release and a track record of outstanding customer service and results," said Brown. "On behalf of MRO, I'd also like to recognize Steve's many contributions leading the company from its early days to an industry leader in clinical data. I look forward to Steve's continued involvement in MRO going forward as President of our Provider Solutions business unit."

MRO is supported by Parthenon Capital, a leading growth oriented private equity firm focused on building franchise companies in healthcare.

As a single source technology and service provider for health systems and providers, MRO's EMR integration, workflow and clinical data solutions improve clinical and financial outcomes requiring extraction and interoperability of medical records, structured and unstructured data. These solutions support enterprise-wide applications, including quality measurement and reporting, payer access, revenue integrity and audit management, registries, release of information, and more. Through innovation, emerging technologies, and deep domain expertise, MRO is connecting over 200 EHR and practice management systems, extracting more than 10,200 clinical data elements, and engaging nearly 200,000 providers, securely, efficiently, and compliantly. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

