Poseida Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on February 23, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day at 10:00 am - 1:30 pm ET / 7:00 - 10:30 am PT on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Poseida's second annual R&D Day will include presentations from the Company's executive leadership, researchers, clinical team members, and key opinion leaders, followed by an interactive Q&A session. The event will focus on the Company's differentiated genetic engineering platform technologies, novel approach to cell and gene therapy, and emerging discovery programs. Speakers will also discuss the Company's R&D progress and its program and pipeline goals for 2022 in both cell and gene therapy, including its recently announced research collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") to develop non-viral in vivo gene therapies.

External speakers will include Susan F. Slovin, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Vice Chair of Academic Administration at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and an investigator on a Phase 1 trial evaluating P-PSMA-101, the Company's autologous CAR-T candidate for the treatment of metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); and Luca Gattinoni, M.D., Director of the Division of Functional Immune Cell Modulation, Leibniz Institute for Immunotherapy at the University of Regensburg in Germany. Dr. Gattinoni is a member of the Company's Immuno-Oncology Scientific Advisory Board.

Registration for this virtual event and access to the live webcast will be available on the Investors & Media section of Poseida's website, www.poseida.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the potential benefits of Poseida's technology platforms and product candidates, Poseida's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates, future roles and contributions of Poseida's executive officers, and anticipated timelines and milestones with respect to Poseida's development programs and manufacturing activities. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Poseida's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry and the other risks described in Poseida's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statement contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Poseida undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

