WOOD RESIDENTIAL EXTENDS WINNING STREAK FOR ONLINE REPUTATION, WITH 7 PROPERTIES RANKED IN TOP 200 NATIONWIDE

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Residential further solidified its position as one of the top property managers in the country for outstanding online reputation in the latest Elite 1% ORA™ Power Rankings. Fourteen properties that the company managed in 2021 received awards from J Turner Research for ranking in the top 1% of all apartment communities in the nation.



Even more impressively, the company had four communities that earned a prestigious place in the Top 50, including two exceptional communities that ranked in the Top 10 – Alta Clara at The Fells (Stoneham, MA) came in at #9 and The Huntley (Atlanta, GA) recorded the second-highest online reputation nationwide.

No other management company in the country had as many Top 50 award winners.

Among the company's 14 winners, half of the properties (7) were ranked in the Top 200 in the nation. Wood Residential was the only management company outside of the NMHC 50 Largest Apartment Managers rankings with seven or more properties in this exclusive Top 200 group.

"The J Turner ORA awards are always a significant focus for our property teams because they enable us to measure how our prospects and residents truly feel about our customer service," said Steve F. Hallsey, Managing Director for Wood Residential. "As we continue to grow our third-party management portfolio across the country, the happiness of our residents remains at the forefront of our decision making."

These awards extend an impressive winning streak for Wood Residential, coming on the heels of numerous J Turner Research honors in 2021. In September, J Turner highlighted top performing properties in the 25 most populous MSAs in the country and 16 Wood Residential properties were recognized, including a remarkable 8 properties that were ranked #1 in their market.

Earlier, in April 2021, Wood Residential had seven properties honored for being one of the Top Properties by Online Reputation in their state. And most significantly, in July the company earned a No. 1 ranking for overall online reputation for the second year in a row in the 2021 Division ORA™ Power Rankings in July.

"While we've had some excellent results in the J Turner awards in the past, our teams have truly gone above and beyond over the last year," said Joe Keough, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wood Partners. "I want to thank our associates for their commitment to providing outstanding customer service and to our residents for putting their trust in us."

About Wood Residential

Wood Residential is an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). Wood Residential is an affiliate company of Wood Partners, a group of limited liability companies. Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. Wood Partners has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion nationwide. The companies currently own over 70 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 20,000 multifamily homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Wood Partners has offices in 21 major markets across 14 states nationwide. For more information, visit www.woodpartners.com.

About J. Turner Research

J Turner Research is the leading full-circle online reputation management firm that empowers clients with data to drive revenue. J Turner pioneered the Online Reputation Assessment™ (ORA®) score, which serves as the industry standard for measuring a property's online reputation. The company's unique 360-degree process enables multifamily clients to enhance resident satisfaction, increase closing ratios, and improve online reputation. For more information, please visit https://www.jturnerresearch.com/.

