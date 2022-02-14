Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter Results

Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:30 AM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") began operations in March of 2020 with a vision to reinvest local wealth back into the Triad's business community.  In less than two years, the reality is that the Bank is fulfilling its vision.  The Bank hired 47 highly talented and diverse employees and rapidly expanded to $373 million in assets.  In the fourth quarter, core loans outstanding increased $35.5 million, or 27%.  Importantly, the Bank's growth in operating revenue has continued to outpace expenses.  Within seven quarters, we have almost reached pre-provision, pre-tax profitability.  Our operating loss in the fourth quarter totaled $88,000.  Excluding securities gains, the fourth quarter reflected an improvement of $285,000 from the third quarter of 2021.

"We are proud of the Bank's early accomplishments, and we believe the Bank is well positioned to achieve profitability in 2022 while continuing to be an economic catalyst for growth in our community," commented CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi.  Hamadi continued, "the Bank should benefit from a rising interest rate environment.  As a result of recent announcements by the Federal Reserve, we are already beginning to experience the positive impact of rising interest rates.  Interest income is expected to rise faster than interest expense as interest rates rise.  We anticipate that not only will cash flow increase as our existing balance sheet reprices with greater spreads, but that newly generated assets and liabilities will also have higher margins as well.  In the outlook section of this release, we provide a qualitative and quantitative disclosure on the Bank's interest rate risk profile."

Highlights of the Bank's fourth quarter results including comparisons to the third quarter of 2021:

Fourth Quarter Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Core loans increased $35.5 million to $167.7 million, or 27%
  • Demand deposits increased $10.5 million to $101.0 million, or 12%
  • Deposits increased $17.8 million to $305.3 million, or 6%
  • Allowance for loan losses increased $449,000 to $2.1 million, or 1.25% of core loans
  • No classified, nonperforming or past due assets reported
  • New loan pipeline remains robust at $140 million
  • Regulatory total risk-based capital increased modestly to $60.2 million

Fourth Quarter Income Statement Highlights:

  • Pre-provision loss increased to $88,000 in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $23,000 in the third quarter due to a reduction in securities gains of $350,000 from the third quarter
  • Net Interest income increased 17% to $2.1 million for the quarter
  • Noninterest expense increased 5% from the third quarter due primarily to increased personnel and FDIC insurance costs

Fourth Quarter Results

The Bank reported a net loss of $537,000, or $0.08 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $319,000, or $0.05 per share, for the third quarter.  However, when considering results before the provision for loan losses, the fourth quarter operating loss totaled $88,000, compared to an operating loss of $23,000 in the third quarter.  Excluding securities gains of $21,000 for the fourth quarter and $371,000 in the previous quarter, the pre-provision operating loss was lower by $285,000 from the third quarter.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and pays on deposits.  Net interest income was $2.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter.  The Bank's net interest margin declined from 2.46% in the third quarter to 2.36% in the fourth quarter.  In the third quarter, the Bank benefitted from a loan prepayment fee of $169,000 which improved the quarterly net interest margin.  The Bank's core net interest margin is rising as cash flow from investments are converted into loan balances.  The Bank continues to benefit from residual Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) revenue, although declining as a percentage of interest income.  In the fourth quarter, PPP revenue totaled $367,000, representing 15% of total interest income down from 37% of interest income in the second quarter of 2021.  The Bank segregates PPP loans from all other loans in its financial statements and refers to all other loans as core loans.  In the fourth quarter, the average balance of core loans increased to $152.5 million from $117.8 million in the third quarter.  The weighted average yield on core loans decreased to 3.55% in the fourth quarter from 4.10% in the third quarter due principally to the $169,000 prepayment fee recognized in the third quarter.  The Bank applies a disciplined pricing model that it believes will yield consistent results over time.  In recent months interest rates have been rising at various points on the yield curve, which is resulting in higher rates on newer originated loans.

Total assets increased $7.3 million to $373.0 million at December 31, 2021.  During the fourth quarter, cash balances declined by $34.4 million as excess cash and cash flow was used to fund the $35.5 million increase in loan balances and $16.8 million increase in investment securities.  Deposit balances increased $17.8 million for the fourth quarter.  Shareholders' equity declined $1.3 million during the fourth quarter to $57.0 million at December 31, 2021.  Changes in the market value of securities resulted in a $940,000 decline in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI").

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary measure that allows for bank growth, increased during the fourth quarter with total risk-based capital increasing by a modest $45,000 to $60.2 million.  Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital.  The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of the bank's GAAP equity but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI on the changes in value of investments.  The Bank's tier 1 capital declined $404,000 from $58.5 million at September 30, 2021 to $58.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter, but due to the provision for loan losses, tier 2 capital increased by $449,000.  Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured as ratios against total assets and risk-weighted assets.  For the Bank to be able to grow, the Bank must maintain capital ratios that meet a "well" capitalized standard under regulatory guidelines.  Following is a summary of the Bank's total capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines:

Capital and Capital Ratios






Quarter Ended






12/31/2021






Amount


Ratio

Actual








(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  60,243


21.40%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  58,142


20.65%

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$  58,142


16.25%









Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under





   Prompt Corrective Action Provisions





(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  28,000


10.00%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$  23,000


8.00%

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$  18,000


5.00%

Loans, Investment Securities and Deposits

The Bank's core loans increased $35.5 million, or 27%, during the fourth quarter to $167.7 million compared to $132.1 million at September 30, 2021.  While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also increased its unfunded loan commitments by $13.2 million to $86.7 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $254.4 million.  At December 31, 2021, 50% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") loans:

Loan Diversification

Loan Category

12/31/2021

Composition

Other Construction & Land Development

$              28,504,154


Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate

55,326,614


   Total Commercial Real Estate

83,830,768

50%




Owner Occupied Real Estate

27,837,257


C&I

55,652,197


   Total C&I

83,489,453

50%




Other Revolving Loans

337,249

0%




Total

$            167,657,470








The average balance of investment securities increased $44.5 million in the fourth quarter to an average of $140.5 million.  Interest income on investment securities was $751,000 in the fourth quarter, a $203,000 increase from the third quarter.  The yield on the portfolio declined from 2.27% for the third quarter of 2021 to 2.12% for the fourth quarter.  Total investment securities were $149.6 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $16.8 million from the balance at September 30, 2021.  The decline in yield on the investment portfolio was due primarily to the purchase of short duration mortgage-backed agency securities that were purchased to maintain strong liquidity levels while minimizing interest rate risk in a potentially rising rate environment.  The investment portfolio for earnings and cash flow considerations is based upon the risk profile of the balance sheet.

Total deposits increased 6% to $305.3 million at December 31, 2021 from $287.5 million at September 30, 2021.  Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts increased 12% to $101.0 million in the fourth quarter.  Noninterest-bearing deposits are driven by business customers who manage their core operating accounts through the Bank's treasury systems.  During 2021, the Bank added 65 new treasury customers for a total of 141 treasury relationships.  The balance of core deposits includes interest-bearing checking, savings and money market account balances which increased $9.6 million to $198.6 million at December 31, 2021.  Time deposits decreased $2.3 million and totaled $5.7 million at December 31, 2021.

Reduced PPP Fee Reliance

In the fourth quarter, the SBA made $11.1 million of principal forgiveness payments on the Bank's PPP loan portfolio compared to $17.6 million in the third quarter.  At December 31, 2021, PPP loans totaled $11.6 million.  During the fourth quarter, the Bank realized $367,000 of interest and fees on the PPP portfolio, an increase of $18,000 from the prior quarter.  At December 31, 2021, the Bank had $316,000 remaining in unrealized PPP fees ($256,000 net of unrealized costs).  Since inception of the PPP program, the Bank has originated 458 PPP loans totaling over $139 million.  PPP revenue as a percentage of total interest income declined from 16% in the third quarter to 15% in the fourth quarter.  The growth in core earnings of the Bank continues to reduce the Bank's reliance on PPP revenue.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $2.4 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $105,000 or 5% compared to the prior quarter.  The increase in expense was due primarily to increased compensation expense and FDIC insurance expense.  The increase in compensation expense related to personnel additions.  During the fourth quarter, the total number of employees increased 7% to 47 at December 31, 2021.  The growth in compensation and FDIC insurance costs is in line with the Bank's continued growth and future growth opportunities.

Credit Risk

The Bank had no nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets at December 31, 2021.  The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten with an eye on the impact COVID-19 is having on cash flows of prospective businesses.  Many of these businesses are prospering in the current environment and have either stable or expanding revenues.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value declined from $8.83 at September 30, 2021 to $8.63 at December 31, 2021.  On a non-GAAP basis, excluding AOCI and the impairment on the deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value was $9.07 at December 31, 2021 compared to $9.08 at September 30, 2021.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses the first twenty-one months of operations have created a deferred tax asset of $1.7 million.  This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized.  At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are held for sale is recorded as an unrealized value as a component of equity.  If the investment securities perform as agreed, the value of the securities will always return to the face value at maturity.  Measuring the market value changes of the securities portfolio without considering the market value changes of the Bank's deposits and loan portfolio gives an incomplete presentation of value.  Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates the AOCI to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.  At December 31, 2021, AOCI was a loss of $1.2 million.

Outlook

As stated, the Bank expects to be a net beneficiary of a rising interest rate environment.  With recent announcements by the Federal Reserve, we are beginning to experience the positive impact of rising interest rates.  Because of changes in the yield curve, our newly originated loans are starting with higher rates than loans originated six months earlier.  The Bank uses a third-party consulting company to help manage these changes in interest rate risk.  While the Bank maintains an awareness of changes in value through these asset liability management tools, the Bank primarily manages interest rate risk by performing earnings simulations to consider changes in net interest income based upon changes in the interest rate environment.

In a rising rate environment, management anticipates in an up 2% rate environment, net interest income is expected to increase 3% to 5% over the next year compared to a static interest rate environment.  The longer the Bank remains in a higher interest rate environment, the greater the Bank's margins should be.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology.  For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared.  These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.














Triad Business Bank



























Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020





















Assets

















Cash & Due from Banks



$              38,743,278


$              73,134,972


$              48,089,006


$              22,158,909


$              41,162,012




Securities





149,560,211


132,753,497


65,049,332


59,398,336


26,065,622




Federal Funds Ssold




-


-


-


-


-





















PPP Loans




11,605,363


22,675,019


40,276,095


83,016,045


78,173,460




Core Loans




167,657,470


132,115,788


108,315,230


95,143,122


73,083,871




Allowance for loan loss



(2,101,115)


(1,651,905)


(1,354,915)


(1,190,350)


(910,079)




Loans net




177,161,718


153,138,902


147,236,410


176,968,817


150,347,252





















Other Assets




7,516,522


6,622,029


6,102,655


6,055,185


3,528,292




Total Assets




$            372,981,729


$            365,649,400


$            266,477,403


$            264,581,247


$            221,103,178





















Liabilities
















Demand Deposits




$            100,963,064


$              90,450,329


$              57,493,414


$              55,978,388


$              27,409,213




Interest-bearing NOW



42,820,018


23,921,946


21,626,263


21,956,030


19,067,897




Interest-bearing Savings & MMA



155,805,422


165,103,780


122,161,899


101,058,331


98,446,048




Time Deposits




5,731,398


8,040,235


8,027,714


8,818,530


3,806,611




Total Deposits




305,319,902


287,516,290


209,309,289


187,811,279


148,729,769




Other Borrowings




8,033,689


17,318,266


10,756,485


20,685,620


24,946,988




Fed Funds Purchased



-


-


-


9,346,000


-




Other Liabilities




2,651,588


2,493,999


2,204,446


2,523,649


2,569,615




Total Liabilities




316,005,179


307,328,555


222,270,220


220,366,548


176,246,372





















Shareholders' Equity















Common Stock




65,112,537


64,980,329


49,881,777


49,822,062


49,730,750




Accumulated Deficit




(6,970,816)


(6,434,054)


(6,114,560)


(5,801,946)


(5,404,682)




AOCI





(1,165,171)


(225,430)


439,965


194,583


530,738




Total Shareholders' Equity



56,976,550


58,320,845


44,207,183


44,214,699


44,856,806





















Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$            372,981,729


$            365,649,400


$            266,477,403


$            264,581,247


$            221,103,178





















Shares Outstanding




6,602,984


6,602,984


5,102,984


5,102,984


5,102,984




Tangible Book Value per Share



$                       8.63


$                       8.83


$                       8.66


$                       8.66


$                       8.79



















































Triad Business Bank






























Income Statement (Unaudited)




For three months ended


For three months ended


For three months ended


For three months ended


For three months ended










December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020




Interest Income

















Interest & Fees on PPP Loans




$                               367,328


$                               348,946


$                               819,102


$                               745,907


$                                   881,063




Interest & Fees on Core Loans




1,366,047


1,218,791


948,447


727,116


577,864




Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



751,493


548,462


419,317


254,383


155,893




Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks


19,281


18,364


8,017


8,354


9,428




Other Interest Income




11,068


11,094


10,404


4,548


440




Total Interest Income




2,515,217


2,145,657


2,205,287


1,740,308


1,624,688






















Interest Expense

















Interest on NOW Deposits




49,219


42,289


43,225


53,207


20,350




Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



285,101


222,766


197,613


183,260


272,626




Interest on Time Deposits




10,930


13,692


13,692


12,369


5,373




Interest on Fed Funds Purchased



-


-


422


-


-




Interest on Borrowings




12,565


16,434


24,320


18,525


41,947




Other Interest Expense




10,036


10,082


9,917


4,139


-




Total Interest Expense




367,851


305,263


289,189


271,500


340,296




Net Interest Income





2,147,366


1,840,394


1,916,098


1,468,808


1,284,392





Provision for Loan Losses



449,210


296,990


164,565


280,271


281,708




Net Interest Income After Provision for LL


1,698,156


1,543,404


1,751,533


1,188,537


1,002,684






















Total Noninterest Income




114,725


32,104


36,882


87,062


19,290






















Total Gain(Loss) on Securities



20,684


370,750


70,525


108,488


-






















Noninterest Expense
















Salaries & Benefits





1,573,671


1,517,840


1,475,650


1,152,497


1,087,939




Premises & Equipment




119,100


120,048


118,819


114,060


139,222




Total Other Noninterest Expense



677,557


627,865


577,084


514,794


522,652




Total Noninterest Expense




2,370,328


2,265,753


2,171,553


1,781,351


1,749,813























Loss before Income Tax



(536,763)


(319,495)


(312,613)


(397,264)


(727,839)





Income Tax




-


-


-


-


-





 Net Loss





$                      (536,763)


$                      (319,495)


$                      (312,613)


$                      (397,264)


$                         (727,839)






















Net Loss per Share


















Basic & Diluted




$                           (0.08)


$                           (0.05)


$                           (0.06)


$                           (0.08)


$                              (0.14)




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
















Basic & Diluted




6,602,984


6,064,941


5,102,984


5,102,984


5,102,984






















Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Loss




$                        (87,553)


$                        (22,505)


$                      (148,048)


$                      (116,993)


$                         (446,131)










































Triad Business Bank
















Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
















Tangible Book Value
















Actual   12/31/2021


Non-GAAP 12/31/2021





Total Shareholders' Equity


$       56,976,550


$       56,976,550





Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance


-


1,729,519





Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


-


1,165,171





Adjusted Shareholders' Equity


$       56,976,550


$       59,871,240























Shares Outstanding


6,602,984


6,602,984





Tangible Book Value Per Share


$                  8.63


$                  9.07























Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value




$                  0.44














During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset.  When sufficient, verifiable



evidence exists demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated.  This



Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at December 31, 2021 had there been no valuation allowance



at that date.






Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income.  Since the securities value 



will return to face value at maturity if the securities perform as agreed and since the market value of loans and deposits are not likewise treated, 



accumulated other comprehensive income has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.








Pre-Provision Loss




















Qtr Ended 12/31/2021


Qtr Ended 9/30/2021


Qtr Ended 6/30/2021



Loss Before Income Tax


$           (536,763)


$           (319,495)


$           (312,613)



Provision For Loan Losses


449,210


296,990


164,565



Pre-Provision Loss Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)



$             (87,553)


$             (22,505)


$           (148,048)












The pre-provision loss is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending and investing activity.







































Triad Business Bank
















































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)



















































Quarter Ended






Quarter Ended






Quarter Ended












12/31/2021






9/30/2021






6/30/2021




























































Interest






Interest






Interest












Income/


Yield/




Income/


Yield/




Income/


Yield/








Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate



Yield On Average Loans






















Average PPP Loans




$     16,324,782


$         367,328


8.927%


$   30,976,950


$         348,946


4.469%


$         71,843,132


$             819,102


4.570%



Average Core Loans




152,532,487


1,366,047


3.553%


117,826,020


1,218,791


4.104%


98,314,011


948,447


3.870%



























Yield on Average Investment Securities


$  140,528,403


$        751,493


2.122%


$   96,025,414


$         548,462


2.266%


$      60,854,121


$         419,317


2.760%



























Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

$  216,709,743


$        367,851


0.673%


$ 179,677,948


$         305,263


0.674%


$    166,381,245


$         289,189


0.700%



























Net Interest Margin























Interest Income






$     2,515,217






$      2,145,657






$       2,205,287





Interest Expense






367,851






305,263






289,189





Average Earnings Assets



$  360,372,664






$   296,562,554






$    265,280,242







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



2,147,366


2.364%




1,840,394


2.462%




1,916,098


2.897%



























Loan to Asset Ratio























Loan Balance




$   179,262,833






$   154,790,807






$      148,591,325







Total Assets




372,981,729




48.062%


365,649,400




42.333%


266,477,403




55.761%



























Leverage Ratio























Tier 1 Capital




$     58,141,721






$     58,546,275






$         43,767,218







Avg Total Assets




369,837,690






301,575,704






270,740,371







Avg FRB Borrowings




12,049,791




16.250%


18,628,302




20.692%


27,872,010




18.021%



























Unfunded Commitments



$     86,746,649






$     73,508,450






$         66,350,046









































































































Triad Business Bank




















































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)






















































Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended








12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020


































Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio



Actual


























(dollars in thousands)



















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 60,243


21.40%


$ 60,198


24.99%


$ 45,122


24.68%


$ 45,210


27.80%


$ 45,236


40.17%





























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 58,142


20.65%


$ 58,546


24.30%


$ 43,767


23.94%


$ 44,020


27.06%


$ 44,326


39.36%





























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 58,142


16.25%


$ 58,546


20.69%


$ 43,767


18.02%


$ 44,020


20.06%


$ 44,326


26.45%























































Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under























   Prompt Corrective Action Provisions























(dollars in thousands)



















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 28,000


10.00%


$ 24,000


10.00%


$ 18,000


10.00%


$ 16,000


10.00%


$  11,000


10.00%





























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 23,000


8.00%


$ 19,000


8.00%


$ 15,000


8.00%


$ 13,000


8.00%


$    9,000


8.00%





























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 18,000


5.00%


$ 14,000


5.00%


$ 12,000


5.00%


$ 11,000


5.00%


$    8,000


5.00%










































































































View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triad-business-bank-otc-pink--tbbc-announces-unaudited-fourth-quarter-results-301481181.html

SOURCE Triad Business Bank

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.