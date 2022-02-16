Abuelo's To Celebrate National Margarita Day Again This Year With a Fundraiser To Help End Childhood Hunger Abuelo's Will Donate $2 to No Kid Hungry for Each Premium Margarita Sold on February 22

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, announced today that all Abuelo's locations will again celebrate National Margarita Day on February 22 with a fundraiser to help end childhood hunger. For each regularly priced premium margarita sold at any of its restaurants, Abuelo's will donate $2 to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign that is working to end childhood hunger in America.

Abuelo's Logo (PRNewsfoto/Abuelo’s) (PRNewswire)

When Abuelo's guests purchase a premium hand-crafted margarita at Abuelo's on National Margarita Day, they will receive a No Kid Hungry sticker to show support for the campaign, which provides the one in six children living with hunger the nutritious meals they need to thrive and grow. Beverages included in the National Margarita Day fundraiser for No Kid Hungry are the popular El Jefe Margarita, Platinum Hand-Shaken Margarita and Skinny Margarita. Guests can also donate to the cause without purchasing a margarita.

"We're committed to supporting our local communities at Abuelo's, which is why we're proud to partner with programs that benefit children, education and our military all across the country," said Robert Lin, President of Abuelo's. "No Kid Hungry is a terrific campaign that we've worked with many times over the years, most recently to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, raising $5,000 to help end childhood hunger. We're pleased to team up with No Kid Hungry again because no child should ever go hungry."

Despite the abundance of food in America, too many children still live with hunger. No Kid Hungry addresses this problem through effective food programs such as school breakfast, which ensures that children don't start the day on an empty stomach, and summer meal programs that provide kids with nutritious meals when school is out of session. Learn more at www.nokidhungry.org.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 26 full-service restaurants located in nine states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

