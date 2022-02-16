Acumatica Names John Case as New Chief Executive Officer

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has named John Case as its new chief executive officer, effective March 1, 2022. Case will take over for Jon Roskill, who is stepping down as Acumatica's CEO after leading the company since 2014. Roskill will move into an advisory role for EQT Partners, the global private equity firm that acquired Acumatica in 2019. Roskill will continue to support Acumatica's strategic partnerships, business development, and investor efforts, in addition to providing counsel to other companies in EQT's portfolio.

Incoming CEO Case brings to Acumatica an established track record of leading global business development, driving product innovation, and managing rapid growth. As CEO of Acumatica, he will build upon the momentum and success achieved under Roskill's direction and lead the award-winning company through its next stage of growth and ongoing global expansion.

"I am thrilled to join Acumatica; it's an innovative company and recognized industry leader," Case said. "Jon Roskill has done an excellent job leading Acumatica over the past eight years, growing Acumatica's revenue more than 1,000% and our customer base to over 8,000. I look forward to continuing our growth worldwide while bolstering our commitment to delivering market-leading cloud ERP solutions."

Before joining Acumatica, Case was CEO of software company Unify Square, a globally-distributed, channel-based business and satisfied Acumatica customer. During his tenure, Case helped triple the company's revenue and oversaw its sale to Unisys in 2021. Prior to his role at Unify Square, Case spurred the digital transformation of Microsoft's most successful cloud business, Office 365, and jointly oversaw the global distribution and reseller channels for Microsoft's worldwide OEM division.

"I've been honored to lead this amazing company and our passionate team that continually demonstrates our mission and values and pushes the envelope of what's possible," Roskill said. "It's been a pleasure spearheading Acumatica's growth into the market leader it is today, and I look forward to supporting its future growth."

Acumatica's devotion to its customers has led to an impressive customer satisfaction rate of 97% and Net Promoter Score of +32, as well as fueling exceptional growth over the past decade.

Industry analysts including Gartner, IDC, and Nucleus Research have recognized Acumatica for its efforts in taking companies beyond basic process digitization and transforming them into mature, efficient, and connected businesses. Most recently, Acumatica ranked No. 1 in G2's ERP relationship index for the mid-market and in 10 Winter 2022 reports. Acumatica has also been recognized as the Best ERP Solution by SIIA CODiE and a champion and gold medalist winner in Info-Tech Research Group's 2021 ERP Emotional Footprint for the Midmarket report.

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered.

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 73.4 billion in assets under management across 28 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

