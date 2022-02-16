Cetera Announces Strategic Relationship with Hancock Whitney

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that it has finalized a strategic relationship with Hancock Whitney. Under the new relationship, Cetera's financial institutions community – Cetera Investment Services – will provide clients with enhanced investment and insurance solutions and investment advisory services through its financial consultants located at Hancock Whitney's branch locations. The financial consultants will leverage Cetera's integrated technology, robust growth and operations support, and advice-focused platform to provide clients a broader array of services and further enhance the overall client experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hancock Whitney to enrich client service, enhance the financial consultant experience, and elevate Hancock Whitney's successful business to new heights," said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO of Cetera's financial institutions community. "We look forward to collaborating to offer our Advice-Centric Experience® to Hancock Whitney clients, helping them achieve their version of financial wellbeing through all stages of life. We appreciate the dedication and commitment that our collective teams put forth in making this partnership a reality and we anticipate many shared successes to come."

For more than 38 years, Cetera Investment Services has empowered financial institutions to deepen client connections and expand their services with customized support that helps financial professionals meet their clients' full lifecycle needs. The partnership provides Hancock Whitney financial consultants access to a wider array of tools, technologies and solutions, including AdviceWorks® – Cetera's award-winning platform for financial professionals and clients – and Growth360, Cetera's peer-based methodology that helps financial professionals learn from and incorporate the successes of their fastest-growing peers. More than 1,000 Cetera-affiliated advisors have participated in the Growth360 program, which has identified key metrics and opportunities for financial professionals to grow their businesses.

"Providing our clients a best-in-class, advice based experience is our priority and core to our organization's century-old commitment to service," said Hancock Whitney Chief Wealth Management Officer Miles Milton. "The opportunity to work with Cetera aligns very well with our strategic vision and direction. This relationship will support us in meeting our clients' investment needs through superior broker-dealer and investment advisory services, enhanced products and digital user experiences, and more opportunities to help clients grow and protect their assets."

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America's most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

