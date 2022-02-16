Data Dynamics Collaborates with Microsoft for an Upcoming Live Webinar

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Dynamics announced today an exciting live webinar titled – "Migrate Your Data into Azure Like a Boss Using StorageX at Zero Cost" on February 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM EST. The webinar will feature Karl Rautenstrauch, Principal Program Manager, Storage Partners at Microsoft; David McMath, Head of Product Management; and Chris Cochran, Vice President of Cloud Strategy and Alliances at Data Dynamics.

Karl Rautenstrauch from Microsoft is a 20+yr IT veteran and has worked for Fortune 500 companies. Representing Data Dynamics will be Chris Cochran, an industry veteran with 30+ years of experience in IT infrastructure and cloud computing, and David McMath with 20+ years of experience, specializing in Data Migration, Clustered ONTAP & Virtualization.

The webinar will cover some of the latest trends in cloud adoption, cloud migration challenges, and best practices for efficient cloud migration, followed by a Q&A session. One of the biggest highlights of the webinar is the Azure File Migration Program - zero license cost migrations into Azure with Data Dynamics' StorageX, sponsored by Microsoft. Organizations can migrate their unstructured files, Hadoop, and object storage data into Azure at zero additional cost to the customer. StorageX is Data Dynamics' leading unstructured data management solution that delivers policy-based data management with no vendor lock-in.

"Organizations are increasingly moving towards a hybrid cloud environment. While they migrate existing workloads to the cloud, organizations often deploy excess workforce and are prone to manual errors, extended timelines, and massive costs. In this webinar, we plan to elaborate on some of the common challenges in cloud migration and how best to address them. Also, we would love to introduce the audience to the Azure File Migration Program, which will transform cloud migration." says Chris Cochran.

