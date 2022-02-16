Disney Launches New Business to Develop Residential Communities

BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As more and more fans look for new ways to make Disney a bigger part of their lives, the company today announced plans to introduce Storyliving by Disney, vibrant new neighborhoods that are infused with the company's special brand of magic. These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives—all while enjoying the attention to detail, unique amenities and special touches that are Disney hallmarks.

An aerial view of Cotino™, the first Storyliving by Disney™ community The Cotino community will be located in Rancho Mirage, Calif., just outside of Palm Springs.

The first Storyliving by Disney community will be built in Rancho Mirage, in California's Coachella Valley—a location where Walt Disney himself owned a home and would spend leisure time with his family. Additional locations in the U.S. are under exploration for future development.

"For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world," said Josh D'Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving. We can't wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest."

At each location, including some neighborhoods for residents ages 55+, Disney Cast Members trained in the company's legendary guest service will operate the community association. Through a club membership, Disney will also provide access to curated experiences, such as wellness programming; entertainment ranging from live performances to cooking classes; philanthropic endeavors; seminars and much more.

Disney Imagineers will play a key role in developing the creative concept for the communities, working in conjunction with respected developers and homebuilders.

"Disney Imagineers are exploring the richness of each local region to inspire the theme of Storyliving by Disney communities," said Michael Hundgen, executive producer, Walt Disney Imagineering. "Distinctively designed indoor and outdoor spaces will offer residents new opportunities to explore, engage and create the next incredible chapter of their story."

Announcing Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community

Where better to plant the first stake in the ground for a Storyliving by Disney community than an area that once felt the footsteps of Walt Disney himself. Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community, will be built in the heart of the Greater Palm Springs area. The brilliant mountain-ringed valley was once a rejuvenating retreat for Walt and Lillian Disney. Architecture and amenities of this Storyliving by Disney community will reflect the history and present-day inspiration of the rich valley culture.

Cotino is being developed in collaboration with DMB Development, which is highly regarded for its development of large-scale planned communities in the U.S. According to Brent Herrington, the company's CEO, "Cotino represents the creativity and operational excellence of Disney combined with the extensive community development expertise of DMB Development. We are delighted to collaborate with Disney in this groundbreaking new concept."

Cotino will welcome homeowners of all ages and will include at least one section expressly for 55+ residents. Home buyers will have a range of home types to choose from, including estates, single family homes and condominiums.

Per the Specific Plan approval for the development, the community is expected to surround an approximately 24-acre grand oasis featuring clear turquoise waters with Crystal Lagoons® technology, enabling crystalline lagoons of any size to be built sustainably, with low water consumption and using a minimum amount of additives and energy. A voluntary club membership will offer access to a waterfront clubhouse, a club-only beach area and recreational water activities, as well as Disney programming, entertainment and activities throughout the year.

Cotino also has Specific Plan approval for a vibrant mixed-use district featuring a range of shopping, dining and entertainment, a beachfront hotel, and a professionally managed beach park with recreational water activities that can be accessed by the public through the purchase of a day pass.

