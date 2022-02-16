Evolution Credit Partners launches new Trade Credit Protection program

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Credit Partners Management ("Evolution"), a market leader for Trade Credit Protection ("TCP") on accounts receivable from high yield buyers, today announced the launch of its new TCP program providing increased customization and flexibility for buyers.

Trade Credit Protection is a critical instrument to enable safe trade among suppliers, buyers, factors, and banks. Evolution expands the reach of trade credit protection to both public and private high yield corporates. Despite the largest portion of corporates being unrated or below investment grade, it is a largely underserved segment of the supply chain often constrained by credit counterparty concerns.

Rene Canezin, co-founder of Evolution states "Our new TCP program goes beyond what is commonly called the vendor put market. Our most prominent new features expand protection to not just include protection against bankruptcy, but other forms of non-payment. Other features include no reporting requirements and the ability for clients to extend their protection if there are unexpected continuing exposures. The TCP program has been very well received by both corporate suppliers and financing providers such as factors and commercial banks."

Through the increased allocation of capital to high yield buyers in the trade finance marketplace under its TCP program, Evolution has positioned itself as a large-scale financing and credit protection alternative to bridge a significant subset of the trade finance gap which has largely lacked financing solutions. Evolution's trade finance solutions enable sellers to transact during periods of market uncertainty or disruption allowing them to expand business relationships with high yield strategic customers.

Since 2020 Evolution has expanded the applications of its credit expertise from financing highly leveraged corporates to the trade credit protection and trade receivables finance space, often serving clients through hybrid solutions applying a combination of leveraged finance and trade finance strategies.

Evolution is an alternative credit investment manager that launched in April 2018 after spinning out from Harvard Management Company. Evolution has approximately $2.5 billion in assets under management as of December 2021 and invests across two primary credit strategies: leveraged finance and trade finance. Evolution's leveraged finance business provides private capital to companies globally and balance sheet risk mitigation to investment banks. Evolution's trade finance credit solutions range from trade credit protection to accounts receivable and supply chain finance.

