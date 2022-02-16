Mintegral Has Joined Chartboost's Helium As a New Bidding Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintegral recently announced that it has joined Chartboost's Helium by Zygna as a new bidding partner, giving access to global performance and brand advertisers.

Helium is Chartboost's hybrid mediation platform supporting both in-app bidding and waterfall bidding. Mintegral's partnership with Helium by Chartboost is available on their SDK version 2.5.0 and also now supports both video and banner ad formats.

"Our partnership with Helium by Chartboost is a significant milestone for us, and we are incredibly excited to see what we will be able to achieve together," said Mintegral GM of Americas, Jeff Sue. "Integrating Helium by Chartboost is a significant win for our partners and further expands our ability to help mobile app developers build successful businesses on the global stage."

We are excited to have Mintegral join the Helium mediation family. With the addition of Mintegral SDK bidding, Helium will continue to empower developers to maximize their yield through new and diversified demand at scale. - Nikhil Mishra, SVP of Product at Chartboost

About Mintegral

Mintegral is a mobile advertising platform that provides user acquisition, monetization, and creative solutions for mobile advertisers and publishers around the world. Mintegral's AI-driven, programmatic ad platform aims to bridge the gap between East and West through innovative products that include SSP, DSP, DMP, ad exchange, an advertiser self-serve platform, and creative automation platform powered by Mindworks, Mintegral's Creative Studio. Learn more at www.mintegral.com.

