SPINS Acquires Product Intelligence Innovator Pinto; Doubles-Down as Product Intelligence is set to transform innovation, merchandising, and consumer experiences - Combining SPINS' industry leading Product Intelligence scale with Pinto's Product Intelligence Technology is a game changer for brands and retailers

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS, a leading wellness-focused data company and advocate for the Natural Products Industry for more than two decades, today announced the acquisition of Pinto, the world's smartest product intelligence platform. The combination strengthens SPINS' position as the leader in Product Intelligence.

SPINS now offers an enhanced game-changing, Product Intelligence Platform spanning the entire health and wellness supply chain with deep integrations that enable collaboration between brands and retailers to transform merchandising, eCommerce, and personalized customer experiences. The industry spanning Product Intelligence Platform provides a common language throughout the ecosystem and guides consumers along their wellness journey.

"SPINS is committed to building the smartest, deepest, most accessible Product Intelligence Platform to serve the health and wellness industry," said Tony Olson, CEO of SPINS. "SPINS' Product Intelligence serves as the common language for the health and wellness industry in North America, which helps retailers, brands, technology platforms, and more ecosystem members see consumer trends, drive innovation, merchandise to meet emerging needs, and create preference-based personalized customer experiences, both online and in-store."

Founded in 2016 by data programmers, food scientists and dietitians, Pinto has its roots in personalized nutrition and the future of food labeling. Today, the NYC-based technology company is driven by a common mission of making product data optimized, searchable, and personalized for the world.

Pinto has built the modern product data platform powering essential commerce applications through:

Product Database – the world's deepest database of food, grocery, and consumer products

Search – optimize product results across every preference-based search

Personalization – personalize inventories for the health and lifestyle needs of today's shoppers

Pinto Health – merchandise products that meet the needs of specific dietary requirements

Manager for CPGs – simple way to host, manage, and optimize product content online

Data Distribution – provide high-quality and optimized product content

Content Studio – high-quality product images and data across portfolios

"Pinto has always believed that the world of products should be optimized, searchable, and personalized for the needs of today's consumers, who are more health and values-oriented than ever before," said Sam Slover, Co-Founder and CEO of Pinto. "The Pinto team and I are beyond excited to join Tony and the entire SPINS team to introduce the SPINS+Pinto Product Intelligence Platform. The platform is unmatched and will have an immediate impact on the way retailers approach merchandising, access brand content, and create highly personalized consumer experiences that delight their customers."

PRODUCT INTELLIGENCE

Product Intelligence turns on-label and off-label information into insights that can be used to connect customers to the products that align with their lifestyle choices and wellness goals. Hidden within every product label are opportunities to attract shoppers. SPINS+Pinto Product Intelligence Platform is unmatched in deconstructing the label information, translating the data, and outputting relevant insights in the form of clear product qualities that are well recognized by shoppers.

Product Intelligence makes data smarter, more usable across many applications, and provides deeper insights into product trends including consumer preferences, search terms, certifications, compliance with specific diets, clean label, thousands of different product types, flavors, market positioning, functional ingredients, etc.

Why is Product Intelligence important?

Powers innovative merchandising so retailers can stock the products that serve their customers, increases visits, build basket sizes, and instills loyalty.

Personalizes online consumer experiences.

Informs customer understanding of products and how they meet dietary needs and additional preferences, providing unmatched transparency.

Drives product development and innovation.

Informs product positioning based on consumer engagement.

"Ultimately, the Product Intelligence Platform that SPINS+Pinto powers, helps retailers differentiate themselves to better serve their customers – to help them deliver innovation, build loyalty, and present consumers with in-store and online experiences that showcase a unique store view that is personalized for each customer based on their preferences," said Olson.

About SPINS

SPINS LLC is a wellness-focused data company and advocate for the Natural Products Industry. Over the past two decades, the wide adoption of SPINS' Product Intelligence has led to a common language used across the industry as well as laid the foundation for the next generation of innovation, while providing dynamic data, actionable insights, and digital activation solutions that drive growth for our clients & partners and contribute to a healthier and more vibrant America. Learn more at www.spins.com.

