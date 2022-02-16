TOTANGO ANNOUNCES THE 2022 GLOBAL EXECUTIVE FORUM CONVENING CUSTOMERS AND THOUGHT LEADERS TO DISCUSS THE FUTURE OF CUSTOMER SUCCESS "Crossing the Chasm" author Geoffrey Moore and Figma Chief Customer Officer, Amanda Kleha to headline the event

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango , the leading Customer Success Platform that unleashes the power of agile customer journey creation to transform the customer experience throughout the organization, today unveiled the lineup for its Global Executive Forum which is part of the Totango Customer Success Summit series. This exclusive event will take place on March 14-16 in the intimate setting of Carmel Valley Ranch, California. Confirmed speakers include senior executives from Extreme Networks, Waystar, HPE Aruba, Monster, CDK Roadster, ProctorU, SentinelOne, Radware, Zoom, Microsoft and more Customer Experience leaders.

Best Customer Success & Retention Software Tool - B2B/B2C (PRNewsfoto/Totango Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Totango technology and this event have been invaluable assets in cultivating the right customer success strategies that empower our public sector customers to create smarter, safer, and stronger communities," said Paul Case, Vice President of Client Success at Tyler Technologies. "Whether you are new to customer success or have a mature practice, there is much to gain by coming together in-person to learn from the leaders in the field."

Best-selling author Geoffrey Moore will discuss his latest book, "Zone to Win" in the age of disruption. Amanda Kleha, Chief Customer Officer of Figma, the design-tech start up, will share her experience building customer success from the ground up.

Attendees will hear from Totango senior executives showcasing ground-breaking customer success innovations, as well as top customer success thought leaders from Extreme Networks, HPE, Nextiva, Varicent, Qlik, and others on the following topics:

Scaling Customer Success During Explosive Growth

Creating an Exceptional Customer Journey

Crushing the Customer Risk Monster

Going all in on No Touch Customer Success

Closing the Loop on Customer Advocacy

Breaking Silos to Supercharge Customer Adoption

"The rapid pace of technology innovation and the creation of more distributed workforces means that customer success needs to include more than CS teams," said Guy Nirpaz, Founder and CEO of Totango. "Customer success technology must be embedded in every customer interaction of an organization. The latest Totango technology that we will unveil at this event is agile, intelligent, and the most user-friendly CS solution on the market."

The Totango Global Executive Forum begins with the Welcome Reception at 5 p.m. PT on March 14 and concludes on March 16 at noon. Click here to register for the event.

About Totango

Founded in 2010, Totango is the fastest growing and most trusted provider of modular customer success software. Utilizing Totango's no code, visual approach, businesses can deliver and quickly optimize best-in-class customer experiences, accelerate product onboarding and adoption, maximize customer retention, and increase user satisfaction leading to strong business results. Totango's easily manageable pre-built journey modules (SuccessBLOCs) eliminate the friction of time and money spent on implementation and maintenance of traditional old-school customer success platforms. As the only customer success software that combines a modern visual design and collaboration canvas, easy-to-use workflow orchestration tools, and out-of-the-box templates, Totango gives teams instant clarity and full control from creative idea to consistent execution of best-in-class customer experiences. This approach provides a fast and easy onramp to customer success software and enables the Company to service the full spectrum of small to enterprise businesses regardless of where they are in their customer success journey. For more information and to get started with Totango for free visit the company's website Totango.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Totango