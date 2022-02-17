Artivion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Achieved record revenue of $79.4 million in the fourth quarter 2021 versus $67.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 16.9% on a GAAP basis and 18.8 % on a non-GAAP proforma constant currency basis

Received FDA approval to launch enrollment in AMDS clinical trial

Filed PMA with FDA for US PerClot Approval in October 2021

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"In the fourth quarter we achieved record quarterly revenues, driven by our aortic stent grafts and continued strength in our US On-X aortic valve business. We also saw meaningful growth across APAC and LATAM as we continue to expand our commercial footprint and secure additional regulatory approvals in those regions," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

"In addition to our commercial and regulatory success, we also continued to advance our product pipeline, which is expected to drive growth in both the near and longer terms. We believe we are on track to receive FDA PMA approval for PROACT Mitral and for PerClot this year. Meanwhile, we have made significant progress with enrollment in our PROACT Xa trial and have advanced several other programs that are expected to deliver incremental growth beginning in 2025."

"Despite the unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to execute on our key initiatives. We expect that momentum to continue as reflected in our positive financial outlook. The rollout of our new corporate branding is timely as we are now firmly established in the marketplace as an innovator and leader in the treatment of aortic repair."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $79.4 million, reflecting an increase of 16.9% on a GAAP basis and 18.8% on a non-GAAP proforma constant currency basis, both compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was ($20.1) million, or ($0.51) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($3.5) million, or ($0.09) per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was ($141,000), or ($0.00) per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $7.9 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes pretax expense of $10.4 million for business development expenses primarily related to non-cash charges from the Ascyrus and Endospan transactions and $2.4 million of losses due to foreign currency.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for 2021 were $298.8 million, reflecting an increase of 18.0% on a GAAP basis and 15.8% on a non-GAAP proforma constant currency basis compared to the full year of 2020.

Net loss for 2021 was ($14.8) million, or ($0.38) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($16.7) million, or ($0.44) per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2021 was $4.9 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.7 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2020. GAAP net loss for the full year of 2021 includes pretax expense of $16.6 million for business development expenses primarily related to non-cash charges from the Ascyrus and Endospan transactions and $5.5 million of losses due to foreign currency, partially offset by a pretax gain of $15.9 million resulting from the sale of our PerClot product line.

2022 Financial Outlook

Artivion expects constant currency revenue growth of between 9.0% and 11.0% for the full year 2022 compared to the full year 2021. Assuming a Euro/USD exchange rate of 1.13 and the related 2%, or approximately $6.0 million revenue headwind compared to 2021, revenues are expected to be in the range of $319.0 million to $325.0 million.

The Company's financial performance for 2022 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include our beliefs that we expect our product pipeline to drive growth in both the near and longer terms; we are on track to receive FDA PMA approval for PROACT Mitral and for PerClot this year; we have made significant progress with enrollment in our PROACT Xa trial and have advanced several other programs that are expected to deliver incremental growth beginning in 2025; we expect our momentum gained as a result of executing on our key initiatives to continue as reflected in our positive financial outlook; and that we believe the rollout of our new corporate branding firmly establishes us in the marketplace as an innovator and leader in the treatment of aortic repair. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including that the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements may not be achieved; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timeline; our existing products may not be able to consistently retain their existing regulatory approvals; products in our pipeline may not receive regulatory approval or receive regulatory approval on our anticipated timelines; our products that obtain regulatory approval may not be adopted by the market as much as we anticipate or at all; and the continued effects of COVID-19, including new COVID-19 variants, hospital staffing shortages, decelerating vaccination or vaccine adoption rates, or government mandates implemented to address the effects of the pandemic, could adversely impact our results. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2021. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020 Revenues:





















Products $ 59,069

$ 50,502

$ 221,597

$ 179,299 Preservation services

20,325



17,394



77,239



73,928 Total revenues

79,394



67,896



298,836



253,227























Cost of products and preservation services:





















Products

18,604



14,050



65,196



50,128 Preservation services

9,416



9,255



36,126



35,315 Total cost of products and preservation services

28,020



23,305



101,322



85,443























Gross margin

51,374



44,591



197,514



167,784























Operating expenses:





















General, administrative, and marketing

51,253



36,103



169,774



141,136 Research and development

9,460



6,574



35,546



24,207 Total operating expenses

60,713



42,677



205,320



165,343 Gain from sale of non-financial assets

--



--



(15,923)



--























Operating (loss) income

(9,339)



1,914



8,117



2,441























Interest expense

3,892



4,718



16,887



16,698 Interest income

(19)



(36)



(79)



(217) Other expense (income), net

2,875



(2,676)



6,136



3,134























Loss before income taxes

(16,087)



(92)



(14,827)



(17,174) Income tax expense (benefit)

4,013



3,366



7



(492)























Net loss $ (20,100)

$ (3,458)

$ (14,834)

$ (16,682)























Loss per common share:





















Basic $ (0.51)



(0.09)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.44) Diluted $ (0.51)



(0.09)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.44)























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

39,161



38,613



38,983



37,861 Diluted

39,161



38,613



38,983



37,861

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS





















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,010

$ 61,412 Restricted securities

--



546 Trade receivables, net

53,019



45,964 Other receivables

5,086



2,788 Inventories, net

76,971



73,038 Deferred preservation costs, net

42,863



36,546 Prepaid expenses and other

14,748



14,295 Total current assets

247,697



234,589











Goodwill

250,000



260,061 Acquired technology, net

166,994



186,091 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

45,714



18,571 Property and equipment, net

37,521



33,077 Other intangibles, net

34,502



40,966 Deferred income taxes

2,357



1,446 Other long-term assets

8,267



14,603











Total assets $ 793,052

$ 789,404

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



December 31,

2021

2020 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 10,395

$ 9,623 Accrued expenses

7,687



7,472 Accrued compensation

13,163



10,192 Taxes payable

3,634



2,808 Accrued procurement fees

3,689



3,619 Current portion of finance lease obligation

528



614 Current maturities of operating leases

3,149



5,763 Current portion of long-term debt

1,630



1,195 Current portion of contingent consideration

--



16,430 Other

1,078



2,752











Total current liabilities

44,953



60,468











Long-term debt

307,493



290,468 Contingent consideration

49,400



43,500 Non-current maturities of operating leases

44,869



14,034 Non-current finance lease obligations

4,374



5,300 Deferred income taxes

28,799



34,713 Deferred compensation liability

5,952



5,518 Other

6,484



6,690











Total liabilities

492,324



460,691











Commitments and contingencies





















Shareholders' equity:





















Preferred stock $0.01 par value per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

--



-- Common stock $0.01 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized,









41,397 and 40,394 shares issued as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

414



404 Additional paid-in capital

322,874



316,192 Retained earnings

1,975



20,022 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(9,887)



6,743 Treasury stock at cost, 1,487 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020

(14,648)



(14,648)











Total shareholders' equity

300,728



328,713











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 793,052

$ 789,404

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands)











Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019

















Net cash flows from operating activities:















Net (loss) income $ (14,834)

$ (16,682)

$ 1,720

















Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

23,977



20,712



18,317 Non-cash compensation

10,711



6,912



8,799 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

8,870



4,523



-- Non-cash lease expense

7,521



7,145



5,009 Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs

5,377



3,443



1,488 Write-off of Endospan Option

4,944



--



-- Non-cash interest expense

2,005



3,656



1,631 Change in fair value of long-term loan receivable

409



4,949



-- Deferred income taxes

(4,470)



4,283



(2,305) Gain on sale of non-financial assets

(15,923)



--



-- Other

2,060



124



551

















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,404)



(2,720)



(6,177) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

(1,893)



(9,157)



251 Receivables

(11,560)



9,938



(5,332) Inventories and deferred preservation costs

(18,375)



(24,757)



(8,125) Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities

(2,585)



12,369



15,827

















Net cash flows from investing activities:















Proceeds from sale of non-financial assets, net

19,000



--



-- Ascyrus Acquisition, net of cash acquired

--



(59,119)



-- Payments for Endospan agreement

--



(5,000)



(15,000) Capital expenditures

(13,091)



(7,328)



(8,072) Other

(249)



(1,681)



(871) Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

5,660



(73,128)



(23,943)

















Net cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock

3,756



2,432



4,758 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt

--



100,000



-- Proceeds from revolving line of credit

--



30,000



-- Proceeds from financing insurance premiums

--



2,815



-- Repayment of revolving line of credit

--



(30,000)



-- Redemption and repurchase of stock to cover tax withholdings

(1,914)



(1,995)



(2,743) Payment of debt issuance costs

(2,219)



(3,647)



-- Repayment of debt

(3,085)



(5,346)



(2,780) Payment of contingent consideration

(8,200)



--



-- Other

(561)



(651)



(728) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities

(12,223)



93,608



(1,493)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities

2,200



(5,185)



1,667 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities

(6,948)



27,664



(7,942)

















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities, beginning of year

61,958



34,294



42,236 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities, end of year $ 55,010

$ 61,958

$ 34,294

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (In thousands)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Products:





















Aortic stents and stent grafts $ 23,222

$ 17,731

$ 85,387

$ 61,663 Surgical sealants

18,478



17,083



70,714



62,068 On-X

15,520



13,668



57,363



48,053 Other

1,849



2,020



8,133



7,515 Total products

59,069



50,502



221,597



179,299























Preservation services

20,325



17,394



77,239



73,928























Total revenues $ 79,394

$ 67,896

$ 298,836

$ 253,227























Revenues:





U.S. $ 39,622

$ 35,103

$ 151,151

$ 138,274 International

39,772



32,793



147,685



114,953 Total revenues $ 79,394

$ 67,896

$ 298,836

$ 253,227

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues and General Administrative, and Marketing Expense (In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 Growth

Rate

2021

2020 Growth

Rate Reconciliation of total revenues, GAAP to

























total revenues, non-GAAP:

























Total revenues, GAAP $ 79,394

$ 67,896 16.9%

$ 298,836

$ 253,227 18.0% Including AMDS prior to acquisition

--



--





--



2,088

Excluding PerClot post sale

--



(801)





--



(1,299)

Impact of changes in currency exchange

--



(283)





--



4,088

Total proforma constant currency revenue, non-GAAP $ 79,394

$ 66,812 18.8%

$ 298,836

$ 258,104 15.8%















































































(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,

2021

2020



2021

2020 Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to























adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:























General, administrative, and marketing expense,

GAAP $ 51,253

$ 36,103



$ 169,774

$ 141,136 Operating business development, integration, and

severance expense

(10,012)



(4,839)





(16,150)



(7,371) Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP: $ 41,241

$ 31,264



$ 153,624

$ 133,765

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,

2021

2020



2021

2020 Reconciliation of operating (loss) income, GAAP to























adjusted operating income, non-GAAP:























Operating (loss) income $ (9,339)

$ 1,914



$ 8,117

$ 2,441 Gain from sale of non-financial assets

--



--





(15,923)



-- Amortization expense

4,119



4,334





16,820



13,764 Operating business development, integration, and

severance expense

10,012



4,839





16,150



7,371 Corporate rebranding expense

905



15





1,428



336 Adjusted operating income, non-GAAP $ 5,697

$ 11,102



$ 26,592

$ 23,912







(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,

2021

2020



2021

2020 Reconciliation of net loss, GAAP to























adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:























Net loss, GAAP $ (20,100)

$ (3,458)



$ (14,834)

$ (16,682) Adjustments:























Depreciation and amortization expense

5,969



5,894





23,977



20,712 Interest expense

3,892



4,718





16,887



16,698 Business development, integration, and severance

expense

10,421



4,839





16,559



12,320 Stock-based compensation expense

3,240



(520)





10,711



6,912 Corporate rebranding expense

905



15





1,428



336 Interest income

(19)



(36)





(79)



(217) Income tax expense (benefit)

4,013



3,366





7



(492) Gain from sale of non-financial assets

--



--





(15,923)



-- Loss (income) on foreign currency revaluation

2,447



(2,688)





5,545



(1,829) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 10,768

$ 12,130



$ 44,278

$ 37,758

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss and Diluted Loss Per Common Share (In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020 GAAP:





















Loss before income taxes $ (16,087)

$ (92)

$ (14,827)

$ (17,174) Income tax expense (benefit)

4,013



3,366



7



(492) Net loss $ (20,100)

$ (3,458)

$ (14,834)

$ (16,682)























Diluted loss per common share $ (0.51)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.44)























Diluted weighted-average common





















shares outstanding

39,161



38,613



38,983



37,861























Reconciliation of loss before income taxes, GAAP





















to adjusted (loss) income before income taxes, non-GAAP:





















Loss before income taxes, GAAP $ (16,087)

$ (92)

$ (14,827)

$ (17,174) Adjustments:





















Business development, integration, and severance expense

10,421



4,839



16,559



12,320 Amortization expense

4,119



4,334



16,820



13,764 Gain from sale of non-financial assets

--



--



(15,923)



-- Non-cash interest expense

454



1,395



2,479



3,656 Corporate rebranding expense

905



15



1,428



336 Adjusted (loss) income before income taxes,





















non-GAAP

(188)



10,491



6,536



12,902























Income tax expense calculated at a pro forma tax rate of 25%

(47)



2,623



1,634



3,226 Adjusted (loss) income, non-GAAP $ (141)

$ 7,868

$ 4,902

$ 9,676























Reconciliation of diluted loss per common share, GAAP





















to adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share, non-GAAP:





















Diluted (loss) income per common share, GAAP: $ (0.51)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.44) Adjustments:





















Business development, integration, and severance expense

0.26



0.12



0.42



0.32 Amortization expense

0.10



0.11



0.43



0.36 Gain from sale of non-financial assets

--



--



(0.41)



-- Non-cash interest expense

0.01



0.04



0.06



0.09 Corporate rebranding expense

0.03



--



0.04



0.01 Effect of 25% pro forma tax rate

0.21



0.09



0.09



0.10 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.10)



(0.07)



(0.13)



(0.19) Adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share,





















non-GAAP: $ (0.00)

$ 0.20

$ 0.12

$ 0.25























Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding





















GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:





















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:

39,161



38,613



38,983



37,861 Adjustments:





















Effect of dilutive stock options and awards

--



487



560



508 Effect of convertible senior notes

--



--



--



-- Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-

GAAP

39,161



39,100



39,543



38,369

Contacts:





Artivion Gilmartin Group LLC D. Ashley Lee Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Phone: 332-895-3222 Chief Operating Officer investors@artivion.com Phone: 770-419-3355



