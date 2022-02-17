SAUCEY FARMS & EXTRACTS PARTNERS WITH HIGHER LIFE CBD TO LAUNCH THE FIRST THC PRODUCTS IN THE METAVERSE

THC Product Offerings Mark Phase Two of Higher Life CBD's Debut as the First Cannabis Brand to Launch in the Metaverse

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, luxury cannabis brand Saucey Farms & Extracts and Higher Life CBD Dispensary have launched the first THC products available for purchase in the metaverse. The product offering expansion falls on the heels of Higher Life CBD Dispensary's historic debut late last year as the first cannabis brand to launch in the metaverse. While offerings were limited to CBD products during the first phase of the launch, Saucey Farms & Extracts is kicking off their second phase in the online evolution of the cannabis industry.

Screengrab from Saucey Farms & Extracts at the Higher Life CBD Dispensary (PRNewswire)

In states where Saucey, consumers can purchase select premium cannabis products ranging from flower strains, all-natural cannabis oil cartridges and kiefed pre-rolls, and more in the Higher Life CBD Dispensary on 3 Dendrite Street, near Igloo 3 in Cryptovoxels.

"Meeting Brandon on Clubhouse last year felt like this collaboration was meant to be," said Saucey Farms & Extracts Founder and CEO Alex Todd. "Being at the forefront of cannabis and technology innovation with our product as one of many firsts in the metaverse space is exciting. We're honored to lead the creation of new ways folks can access and experience cannabis."

"We couldn't think of a better partner to expand our metaverse footprint with," said Higher Life CBD Dispensary CEO Brandon Howard. "I'm thrilled to have Saucey as the exclusive partner in launching Phase Two with us, and we're both excited to continue pushing the boundaries of cannabis e-commerce."

To ensure accessibility, Saucey items can be purchased in the metaverse with regular currency as well as cryptocurrency at the dispensary. The cannabis product launch within the digital dispensary precludes additional cannabis NFT launches to arrive later this year.

Visit the Metaverse Dispensary Location here.

To learn more about Saucey Extracts, please visit sauceyextracts.com or follow the brand on Instagram (@sauceyextracts) and Twitter (@SauceyExtracts).

To learn more about Higher Life CBD Dispensary, please visit higherlifecbddispensary.com or follow the brand on Instagram (@higher_life_cbd) and Twitter (@HigherLifeCBD).

ABOUT SAUCEY FARMS AND EXTRACTS

Founded by celebrity jeweler turned cannabis entrepreneur, Alex Todd and Harlem rap artist Jim Jones, Saucey Farms and Extracts is a luxury cannabis brand that offers products that are organically-grown, slow-cured and premium-grade. The brand's selection of products ranges from vape cartridges to cannabis flowers that appeal to all adult consumers, from novice users to veteran connoisseurs. To ensure high potency and purity, the brand has established a dedicated team of master cultivators and experts in cannabinoid research to help increase the quality of our cultivars through selective breeding processes.

ABOUT HIGHER LIFE CBD DISPENSARY

Founded in 2018, Higher Life CBD Dispensary is dedicated to providing the cleanest, most advanced, and quality assured CBD products in the cannabis market. Higher Life is rooted in the vitality the plant offers to consumers and continues to innovate new ways to extend its remarkable health benefits to all. Higher Life prioritizes authenticity, trust, quality, and transparency, growing the brand to one of the most trusted companies within the space. In December 2021 founder Brandon Howard launched Higher Life CBD Dispensary into the metaverse, a virtual reality and augmented reality world on the blockchain, where NFTs and crypto thrive marking the company's historic debut as the first metaverse dispensary in the world.

Saucey Logo (PRNewswire)

