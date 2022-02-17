US Demand for Window Coverings Spurred by Building & Improvement Activity Sales of higher value products offering automated controls, energy efficiency to further boost gains

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for window coverings is forecast to increase 2.4% per year in nominal terms through 2025, according to Window Coverings: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from increases in building construction and improvement activity. Sales growth will also be supported by the vast stock of existing houses with coverings that require periodic replacement due to fashion or wear. Growth in consumer incomes is expected to support demand in value terms, as users purchase higher value products, including products featuring automated controls, blackout and room darkening capability, and energy efficiency.

In 2021, demand is expected to surge 30%, compared to 5.6% growth in 2020. Existing home sales are projected to increase 19% in 2021, compared to a gain of 5.6% in 2020. Conventional housing completions and manufactured housing shipments are forecast to rise 7.5% in 2021, compared to 2.3% in 2020. Preventing faster gains in 2021, residential improvement spending is projected to advance only 4.5%, a slowdown compared to 16% in 2020, and commercial building construction expenditures are forecast to decline. In addition to growth in home sales, home construction, and home renovation activity, suppliers of window coverings benefited from the increased time many people spent at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which amplified the relative importance people assigned to home décor. Moreover, the higher stress levels boosted the relative importance assigned to sleep quality and demand for blackout blinds, curtains, or shades.

These and other key insights are featured in Window Coverings: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US window coverings demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

blinds and shades

curtains and drapes

curtain and drape hardware such as curtain and drapery fixtures, poles, and rods

In addition, blind and shade shipments are further segmented by product as follows:

window shades

Venetian blinds

other blinds and shades such as wooden slat porch shades and vertical blinds

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Window shutters are excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of window coverings are excluded from demand and trade figures.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Freedonia Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

