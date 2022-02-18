$2.5 million gift honors the late Henry L. Meyer III, former KeyCorp CEO and UH Board Chair, and celebrates Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, on his first anniversary as UH CEO

JANE AND HENRY MEYER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DISTINGUISHED CHAIR ESTABLISHED AT UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS $2.5 million gift honors the late Henry L. Meyer III, former KeyCorp CEO and UH Board Chair, and celebrates Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, on his first anniversary as UH CEO

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A $2.5 million gift from Jane Meyer of Hunting Valley, Ohio, has established the Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair at University Hospitals (UH) in celebration of the Meyer family's legacy of leadership and service to the health system. Jane is joined in dedicating this endowed position in memory of her late husband, Henry L. Meyer III, by their three sons, Patrick, Andrew, and Christopher.

In commemoration of his first anniversary as CEO of University Hospitals, Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, has been named the inaugural Meyer Distinguished Chair.

"I've had the privilege of knowing Henry and Jane for many years and witnessing their family's contributions to our community and to University Hospitals in many ways," said Arthur F. Anton, Chair, UH Board of Directors. "This is a perfect way to honor the Meyer family's legacy of leadership while also paying tribute to the visionary leadership of our new CEO."

The late Henry Meyer had a distinguished career at KeyCorp spanning nearly 40 years, starting as a teller and ultimately serving as Chief Executive Officer from 2001 to 2011. An exemplary leader, he led the bank during a period of significant growth and successfully navigated through the Great Recession of 2008. A passionate advocate for Cleveland and its residents, he served on numerous boards including University Hospitals, where he was a member of the UH Board of Directors for over 35 years and board chair from 1999 to 2003.

Jane Meyer, who enjoyed a distinguished career at Ernst & Young as a certified public accountant, similarly dedicated herself to volunteerism. Her leadership and service on the Rainbow Babies & Children's Foundation Board of Trustees from 1988 to 2000 included a term as board president from 1996 to 1998.

The Meyer family's enduring connection to the health system - defined by leadership, service and generosity - spans generations. Henry's mother, Anne Taylor Meyer, was a passionate and beloved Trustee of the Rainbow Babies & Children's Foundation for 40 years; and his grandmother, Frances Bicknell Taylor, was once President of the Rainbow Hospital Board of Trustees.

"UH was incredibly near and dear to Henry's heart," said Jane. "He was born at UH and would note that it was the first air he breathed. A chair like this, that recognizes the importance of strong executive leadership and is meant to safeguard the future of a place he felt so deeply connected to, would mean the world to him."

Endowed positions are amongst the highest honors in academic medicine and chairs for executive leadership are incredibly rare. As the inaugural Meyer Distinguished Chair, Dr. Megerian will be afforded resources to make innovative decisions and strategic investments that impact health care for patients in Northeast Ohio and beyond.

"No one exemplified strong, steady leadership more than Henry," said Dr. Megerian. "He served as board chair during a transformational time at UH - when we went from being a Cleveland hospital to a true health system. The enduring impact of his tenure is still felt at UH today. Receiving this recognition in his honor elevates the importance of this award even more."

"I am extremely humbled by Jane's thoughtful generosity," he continued. "Her leadership and commitment to UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital has made an indelible mark on the patients and families we serve. To have her support and trust as I enter my second year as CEO is supremely motivating. Through the Meyer Distinguished Chair, I want to push our organization to improve access and value, to be leaders in science and translation, and to provide the most compassionate care."

Dr. Megerian became UH's CEO in February 2021. He previously held several leadership roles at UH with increasing complexity and responsibility, including as President, UH Physician Network and System Institutes; President, UH Physician Services; and Chair, Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery. He is a renowned clinician and surgeon in the areas of hearing loss, cochlear implants and otology and neurotology issues, as well as a prolific researcher with more than 120 publications.

Dr. Megerian is a graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School and completed a residency in otolaryngology at University Hospitals. He completed a research and clinical fellowship in otology and neurotology at Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. He completed a certificate program in health care management at Weatherhead School of Business at Case Western Reserve University.

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 23 hospitals (including 5 joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system's flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including "America's Best Hospitals" from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise(TM). For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

View original content:

SOURCE University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center