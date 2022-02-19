Capitol Securities Welcomes Jason T Ferree to our Wilmington, NC Region

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome Jason T. Ferree to our firm from Wells Fargo Advisors.

With 23 years of experience in financial services, Jason is dedicated to helping individuals meet their financial needs by developing investment plans around their long-term goals and risk tolerance. His extensive experience - throughout major shifts in the markets - enables him to help his clients structure balanced portfolios to address their specific financial goals.

Jason began his financial services career with First Union in 1999. First Union and Wachovia merged and a few years later was bought by Wells Fargo. After 23 years he finally opened his own firm with Capitol Securities along with their clearing partner Raymond James in 2022. Raymond James was established in 1962 and is one of the premier financial research firms in the industry.

Jason is a United States Air Force Veteran, earning a degree after serving in the military at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He holds the Series 7, 66, 63, Life insurance and Long-Term Care Insurance certifications and licenses.

Committed to helping his community prosper, he is active with Habitat for Humanity and The Good Shepard House. Away from the office, he also enjoys working on old sports cars and spending time with his family. He and his wife Katie live in Wilmington with their children, Liam 12 and Ethan 10.

Jason believes the last thing you need in your busy life is a complex web of financial relationships. As your trusted advisor Jason can help clients enjoy the convenience and clarity of coordinating much, if not most, of their financial life through a single point of contact - Jason. It is a distinct advantage of working with one of the world's premier financial institutions. In helping you address your financial needs beyond investing, Jason can provide access to qualified list of financial professionals to put your financial puzzle together.

Jason will be in Capitol's Wilmington, NC office located in Lumina Station at 1900 Eastwood Rd Unit 5, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 Telephone: 910-800-2555. His contact information is jferree@capitolsecurities.com .

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida. Capitol has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services: www.capitolsecurities.com or call Brad Kimball, National Business Development Director at (857) 343-2316. bkimball@capitolsecurities.com

