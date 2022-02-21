Buybacks of shares in Alfa Laval during week 7, 2022

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period February 14 - February 18, 2022, Alfa Laval AB (publ) (LEI code: 549300UCKT2UK88AG251) has repurchased in total 212,864 own shares (ISIN: SE0000695876) as part of the share buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to secure optimized capital structure.
The share buybacks form part of the SEK 2 billion share buyback program, which Alfa Laval announced on April 27, 2021. The share buy-back program, which runs between April 28, 2021 and April 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation).
Shares in Alfa Laval have been repurchased as follows:
Date
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price per day (SEK)
Total daily transaction value (SEK)
14/02/2022
32,500
283.4422
9,211,871.50
15/02/2022
30,364
292.1128
8,869,713.06
16/02/2022
50,000
296.0281
14,801,405.00
17/02/2022
50,000
293.4765
14,673,825.00
18/02/2022
50,000
293.1829
14,659,145.00
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea on behalf of Alfa Laval. Following the above acquisitions, Alfa Laval's holding of own shares amounts to 5,061,992 shares as of February 18, 2022.
The total number of shares in Alfa Laval, including the own shares, is 419,456,315, and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 414,394,323.
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
For more information please contact:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
Henrik G. Welch
Head of Group Treasury
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 70 2638399
