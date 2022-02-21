XGIMI AIMS TO BRING THE CINEMA TO A CAMPGROUND NEAR YOU WITH THE HALO+ PROJECTOR

Now available on Amazon, XGIMI's Halo+ FHD Smart Portable Projector is just in time to deliver the ultimate portable projection experience to those looking to stock up for their Spring getaways

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI Technology Co., Ltd., a leading global projection equipment manufacturer, wants to make it easy to bring the cinema anywhere your plans take you this Spring. RV'ing, glamping, camping or tenting - it doesn't matter, XGIMI's Halo+ can go where no projector has gone before. XGIMI's Halo+ auto focus and screen adaption intelligence suite creates crystal clear high definition images and the perfect screen size in seconds, simply point and play. Stream to your heart's content while in between your outdoor bucket list with Halo+'s onboard battery, movie time is anytime, anywhere this Spring. Halo+ can now be purchased on Amazon.

Named "the best portable projector you can buy right now," by Android Central , Halo+ was also awarded a Highly Recommended badge from TechPowerUp , and received 4 out of 5 stars from Techradar , winning favor for its portability, ease of use, and superior brightness. Halo+ makes tackling small or less than ideal placements and screen areas a breeze and has been optimized for ease of use with added intelligence, making setup a cinch and maximizing performance right out of the box. XGIMI's X-VUE and Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) technology combined with XGIMI's industry-leading Vertical and Horizontal Auto Keystone Correction offers users the ability to set up Halo+ from almost any angle and in almost any environment.

Halo+ requires no manual focusing and will intelligently optimize screen size and avoid on-wall obstacles like light switches or pictures making it ideal for RV's or the outdoors where there are more potential obstacles and setup challenges. Halo+'s fast-boot feature achieves the perfect image within 10 seconds, simply point and play for ideal viewing, instantly, from anywhere. Onboard Android TV allows access to thousands of apps, screen mirroring and content syncing across devices even while you are away from home. Packing 2.5 hours of battery life and two purpose-built 2X5W Harman Kardon speakers Halo+ means movie time is no longer an indoor-only activity, take Halo+ outdoors so users can enjoy their surroundings, and their home theater too.

The XGIMI Halo+ FHD Smart Projector is now available on Amazon at a retail price of $849. For additional information, visit XGIMI's website, or connect with them on facebook.

ABOUT XGIMI

Trusted by more than 1.5 million users, XGIMI designs and manufactures high-performance multi-functional smart projectors and laser TV" and is determined to improve viewers' audio-visual experience. XGIMI has created a series of game-changing giant screen projection products with critical partners like Harman/Kardon, Google, Texas Instruments. By constantly recreating its products, XGIMI optimizes its portfolio and provides the most technologically advanced and user-first experience for consumers. The small, compact devices are incredibly powerful to create an outstanding immersive home theater experience. In recent years, XGIMI has won international awards such as CES Best Innovation Award, iF Design Awards, Red Dot Design Award, and Good Design Award 38 times.

