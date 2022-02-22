City of Fremont Selects LYT Smart Traffic Solution for Faster and Safer Emergency Vehicle Transportation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LYT , a leader in intelligent connected traffic technology solutions is integrating its LYT.emergency smart traffic solution into the Fremont Boulevard Safe and Smart Corridor project.

Average daily traffic volumes on Fremont Boulevard range between 25,000 and 40,000 vehicles per day and was identified as a Safety Priority Street in Fremont's Vision Zero Action Plan . The LYT.emergency Emergency Vehicle Preemption (EVP) solution will move emergency vehicles and first responders through these heavily-utilized intersections faster, more safely and intelligently.

LYT's EVP solution produces a consistent and reliable green light for every emergency vehicle more affordably than other products on the market. These solutions harness the power of a single secure edge device installed in Traffic Management Centers that enable emergency vehicles to speak directly to networked traffic signals in cities through the LYT cloud platform.

LYT is currently operating at eight signals along the Fremont Boulevard corridor for the first installation and will ultimately expand to 37 intersections along the corridor at the completion of the project in Fall 2022. The project also includes a LYT.speed five-year service agreement which includes automatic system and security updates, dedicated technical support and training.

"Modernizing the City of Fremont's traffic infrastructure with LYT smart traffic technology will greatly serve community members and help to save lives," said Timothy Menard, CEO and Founder of LYT. "Similar cities where LYT is deployed have experienced up to 18.6% faster response times for Code 3 emergencies and 69.2% for Code 2 emergencies. The City of Fremont making this investment will help protect their community."

"Safety is a major priority along the Fremont Boulevard corridor, and implementing LYT's EVP solution will ensure fast and reliable response time for the City's emergency first responders while improving overall safety for other motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists navigating through the various signalized intersections," said Eric Hu, principal transportation engineer at the City of Fremont. "The smart EVP technologies we're deploying across this corridor will allow the various traffic signals to respond to approaching emergency response vehicles at much greater distances, thereby allowing crossing motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians to clear the intersections ahead of time."

The Fremont Boulevard Safe and Smart Corridor project will demonstrate complete street design concepts, sensor-based infrastructure, communications systems, smart lighting, traffic signal modernization, and connected vehicles/infrastructure/devices to achieve a number of traffic congestion management, traffic calming, bicycle/pedestrian detection, and safety objectives for the corridor. The project fully supports the goals and actions identified by the City's Vision Zero Action Plan, Mobility Action Plan, and Climate Action Plan, which promote alternative transportation mobility, improve traffic flow, and eliminate fatal and serious crashes.

About LYT

LYT is an intelligent connected traffic technology provider that offers a cloud-based platform that orchestrates today's Intelligent Transportation Systems. LYT's AI-powered machine learning technology enables a suite of transit signal priority and emergency vehicle preemption solutions that utilize pre-existing vehicle tracking sensors and city communication networks to dynamically adjust the phase and timing of traffic signals to provide sufficient green clearance time while minimally impacting cross traffic. LYT is headquartered in Silicon Valley and serves municipalities across the US. Learn more at LYT.ai .

Media Contacts:

LYT:

Victoria Brown

650-850-2009

victoria@lyt.ai

City of Fremont:

Geneva Bosques

510-284-4094

gbosques@fremont.gov

View original content:

SOURCE LYT