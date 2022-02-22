CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Standard Lithium Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 28, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium") (NYSE: SLI) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 19, 2020 and November 17, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Standard Lithium, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/standard-lithium-ltd-loss-submission-form?prid=23855&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Standard Lithium includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction technology's extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (ii) accordingly, the Company's final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: March 28, 2022

Aggrieved Standard Lithium investors only have until March 28, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

