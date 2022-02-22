FX Solutions, SAS. and FX Shoulder, Inc. to Merge into FX Now One Global Brand with One Global Identity Focused on the Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since FX Solutions was founded in 2011 in Viriat, France, there has always been a vision and passion to grow the portfolio to become a major global competitor. With its start in France, they quickly expanded their market presence throughout Europe.

(PRNewsfoto/FX Solutions) (PRNewswire)

In 2017, FX Solutions was acquired by Ekkio Capital (Paris, FR). This was the driving force to begin expansion into an extremely competitive US market. FX Shoulder USA was launched as a subsidiary of FX Solutions and quickly grew their footprint in the US Market. With many recent changes and innovations in the US, FX Shoulder has become one of the fastest growing and most innovative companies in its market segment. This was done by staying hyper-focused on shoulder arthroplasty—a market segment that continues to grow at an aggressive pace with constant innovation that allows surgeons even more solutions to care for patients.

"With a complete portfolio and with constant innovation, the time is now to join our two companies as one identity on the global stage," said, Baptiste Martin, CEO of FX. "This will allow us to streamline our efforts and move as one team with one common goal—to grow our portfolio and market share globally with several key areas of opportunity."

FX Shoulder USA, Inc. is the direct provider of FX Solutions shoulder replacement devices in the US. FX Solutions will continue to provide the portfolio and sales efforts worldwide (OUS). Both will now be branded as one company [FX] with a US Headquarters in Dallas, and a Global Headquarters in Viriat, France.

