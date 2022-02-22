InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Draining Bottles of Liquid (CBA-3392)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to ease the task of draining various containers of liquids or gels," said an inventor, from Gilbert, S.C., "so I invented PROP-IT. My design eliminates the time, hassle and mess associated with traditional methods of draining bottles."

The invention provides an effective way to drain liquid substances from various bottles. In doing so, it ensures that the entire contents of the container can be used. As a result, it helps to prevent waste and may save money. It can be used with ketchup, syrup, dishwashing liquid, shampoo and lotion. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, salons, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CBA-3392, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

