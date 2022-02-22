InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Lounge Chair for Added Comfort (CBA-4046)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more comfortable way to relax and sunbathe on a lounge chair," said an inventor, from Bath, S.C., "so I invented the COMFY LOUNGER. My design also prevents hair and hair accessories from pressing into the head while sunbathing."

The patent-pending invention offers an improved lounge chair for the pool or backyard. In doing so, it ensures that the head and neck are supported while lying face down. As a result, it increases comfort and relaxation and it helps to reduce stiffness and strain. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, pools, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CBA-4046, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

