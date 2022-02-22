METRO DINER MARKS MILESTONE ANNIVERSARY WITH A SAVORY CELEBRATION

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Diner, a go-to spot for classic diner food since 1992, is inviting guests to dig into an all-year 30th anniversary bash by enjoying limited-time past menu favorites. From juicy burgers, to generously built sandwiches and more, the Metro Diner Flashbacks calendar is a delicious demonstration of the flavors that made the classic diner such a success.

Metro Diner Bold City Burger (PRNewswire)

Metro Diner has been bringing comfort food lovers to the table since it was founded in Jacksonville, Florida by Master Chef Mark Davoli and his family. The diner quickly became known and loved for its hearty servings of diner food and now has with 58 locations in 12 states.

The restaurant has earned awards for its breakfast, burgers, and overall excellence as a favorite local diner. It even caught the attention of celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who featured it on his Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Fieri raved about many Metro signature items, including its famed Iron City Meatloaf.

The Metro Diner Flashbacks calendar began this month with the Bold City Burger, a half-pound Angus burger and sausage patties topped with Provel cheese and piled high with toppings. The mouth-watering classic will be followed by Huevos Rancheros, featuring eggs served over fried tortillas, sausage, black beans, onions and peppers, and topped with melted cheese, salsa, sour cream, fried jalapeños, and green onions. The Holy Davoli Burger, named after Metro Diner's founding family, is up third and boasts a half-pound Angus burger with all the fixings stacked between two grilled cheese sandwiches. Later in the year, guests can look forward to the Pittsburgh Salad, another Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives feature, along with a few other surprises.

To see what classic dish is next, guests are invited to follow along on social media and online at https://metrodiner.com/anniversary/.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with 58 locations across the country. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats.

Media Contact:

Mariah Kulkin

mkulkin@tilsonpr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Metro Diner) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Metro Diner