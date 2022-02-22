Parallel Wireless, Türk Telekom and Juniper Networks Announce Leading-Edge Open RAN Initiative in Turkey

Enabling state-of-the-art 4G and 5G broadband communications and new applications

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN company delivering the world's leading All G - 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G, cloud-native Open RAN solution, has announced a collaboration with Türk Telekom and Juniper Networks on a multi-vendor Open RAN initiative to deliver state-of-the-art broadband communications. Türk Telekom, the leading-edge and first integrated telecommunications operator in Turkey, will deploy Open RAN technology utilizing the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). Deployments will occur across trial sites after completing tests in the Türk Telekom Innovation Center.

Türk Telekom is an early adopter and pioneer of Open RAN technology, utilizing a broad vendor ecosystem to build more flexible, efficient, and secure mobile networks to meet the demands of the 5G era. Türk Telekom has previously collaborated with Juniper Networks for the productization of the RIC, a critical part of Open RAN architecture, to automate networks, enable efficient resource utilization, and provide an optimal customer experience.

Within the scope of this new initiative, Türk Telekom will utilize Parallel Wireless Open RAN software and Juniper's state-of-the-art RIC:

Parallel Wireless will provide an end-to-end Open RAN solution utilizing Band 1, 3, 7, 8, 20 radios and DU,CU software for 2G, 3G, and 4G and band 78 radios and DU,CU software for 5G.

The first phase of the lab trial utilizing the RIC for admission control over 4G has been completed with more phases to come.

Juniper Networks will be working alongside Türk Telekom and Parallel Wireless to provide its extensive RIC platform. Juniper will be deploying both the near-real-time (near-RT) and the non-real-time (non-RT) RIC and demonstrating the capabilities of various xApps/rApps. This will enable Türk Telekom to deliver differentiated services faster to their customers.

This Open RAN initiative will be trialed in both Türk Telekom's Innovation Center and in field environments by:

Building a cloud-native, Open RAN world-class network solution based on a high-performance, distributed architecture.

Improving service agility and reducing overall Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) with the introduction of RAN automation.

Providing a turnkey solution that optimizes high traffic capacity requirements.

This leading-edge network will help to enable mobile broadband services such as 8k video streaming, Internet of Things (IoT), e-Health, e-Education and much more.

Yusuf Kirac, CTO, Türk Telekom, said, "At Türk Telekom, we successfully represent our country in the global arena by taking active roles in drawing the roadmap for 5G. As a result of our cooperation with Juniper Networks for the RIC solution last year, we now export our new technology solutions globally. We have also established collaborations with global technology manufacturers. Within the scope of these collaborations, we continue our development, tests, and productization of Open RAN. Our collaboration with Parallel Wireless and Juniper Networks on this initiative is extremely important throughout our Open RAN journey and we are confident that this collaboration will be an important step towards enabling state-of-the-art 4G and 5G broadband communications and new applications."

Constantine Polychronopoulos, VP, 5G and Telco Cloud at Juniper Networks, said, "Collaborative efforts by technology vendors and service providers are critical to demonstrate real-world interoperability in this exciting and emerging space. Juniper's ability to provide an open SDK and network-based APIs facilitates seamless portability of x/rApps on its RIC in multivendor environments and underscores the potential for all operators."

Keith Johnson, President of Parallel Wireless, said, "Parallel Wireless is proud to partner with Türk Telekom, the first integrated telecommunications operator in Turkey, providing our leading-edge, next-generation Open RAN software platform, enabling All G - 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G broadband communications and new state-of-the-art digital applications."

About Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless's ALL G (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G) O-RAN compliant software platform has been deployed with global Mobile Network Operators from across six continents and forms an open, secure, and intelligent RAN architecture to deliver wireless connectivity, so all people can be connected whenever, wherever, and however they choose. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com . Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Türk Telekom

Türk Telekom, with over 180 years of history, is the first integrated telecommunication operator in Turkey. Having a wide service network and product range in the fields of individual and corporate services, Türk Telekom unified its mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under the single "Türk Telekom" brand. "Turkey's Multiplay Provider" Türk Telekom has 16.9 million fixed access lines, 14.3 million broadband, 2,9 million TV and 24 million mobile subscribers as of December 31, 2021. Türk Telekom Group Companies provide services in all 81 cities of Turkey with nearly 36 thousand employees with the vision of introducing new technologies to Turkey and accelerating Turkey's transformation into an information society. www.turktelekom.com.tr

