Pavilion Data Systems Partners with Boston Ltd. To Provide Virtualized High-Performance Storage Solutions Boston Ltd. to Offer Pavilion's HyperParallel Data Platform Within Its Exclusive VMware SQL Environment for Highly Demanding Storage Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavilion Data Systems, , the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider and a pioneer of NVMe-oF, and Boston Limited, a leading provider of high-performance, mission-critical server and storage solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to provide ultra-high performance, ultra-low latency virtualized storage. The storage offerings, marketed to enterprise customers in the United States and Europe, will rival bare metal alternatives while providing significantly greater flexibility and scalability in HPC (high-performance computing) applications.

Pavilion and Boston bring an expansive array of experience and technical knowledge to the HPC and enterprise storage markets. UK-based Boston, founded over 30 years ago, uses a consultative approach to create high-performance, mission-critical server and storage solutions tailored to specific client needs. Boston serves a wide range of global multinationals within a variety of sectors including one of the UK's largest banking corporations.

Pavilion's flagship HyperParallel Data Platform™, serves high-end customers in data analytics, big data, AI/ML, and edge computing environments. The company's proprietary storage solution, comprised of the HyperParallel Flash Array™ and HyperOS™ controller, optimizes NVMe-oF (Non-Volatile Memory express over Fabrics) technology to completely shatter traditional performance expectations.

"Boston has an exceptional track record in the same industry segments served by Pavilion," noted Sundar Kanthadai, co-founder and chief development officer of Pavilion Data Systems. "Its expertise and ability to conceptualize and implement proven storage solutions in the high-performance segment makes it a worthy partner for us."

"Pavilion's HyperParallel Data Platform gives Boston a world-class platform to address HPC storage applications where extreme capacity, low latency, nearly unlimited scalability, and strong cost performance are all important," stares Manoj Nayee, co-founder and managing director, Boston. "There is an increasing need for virtualized storage solutions that easily adapt to fast-changing analytics and processing environments. This partnership between Boston, VMware, and Pavilion, married with our cutting-edge applications will satisfy those needs."

"We needed an external storage platform that matched the performance we get from internal NVMe SSDs to support a mission critical SQL analytics use case running on VMWare 7," said Ken Boyer, Director Global Storage MGMT at IQVIA. "The Pavilion platform enabled us to meet this challenging requirement that could not be met with other options."

Boston's expertise in VMware SQL environments will accelerate customer opportunities to utilize Pavilion's exclusive NVMe-oF approach. Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform is ideal for all types of virtualization including legacy applications and web-scale applications. It offers petabyte scalability, ultra-low latency, and linear scaling to maximize data center efficiency.

To learn more about the Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform, go to https://pavilion.io/products/; for more about Boston's storage offerings, visit https://www.boston.co.uk/products/storage/menu/aspx.

About Pavilion Data Systems

Pavilion provides the data analytics acceleration platform that enables enterprises to derive greater value from their data—faster, simpler, and at scale. We are the perfect complement for AI/ML, HPC, analytics, edge and other data-driven workloads and the ideal data IO platform for GPU-based computing platforms. The Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform, powered by Pavilion HyperOS, delivers unmatched performance and density, ultra-low latency, unlimited scalability and flexibility, providing customers unprecedented choice and control. Learn why Fortune 500 companies and federal government agencies choose Pavilion. Visit www.pavilion.io and follow Pavilion on LinkedIn.

About Boston Limited

Boston Limited has been providing cutting-edge technology since 1992 using Supermicro® building blocks. Our high performance, mission-critical server and storage solutions can be tailored for each specific client, helping you to create your ideal solution. From the initial specification, solution design and even full custom branding – we can help you solve your toughest business challenges simply and effectively. For more information, visit www.boston.co.uk.

