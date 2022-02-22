S&P CORELOGIC CASE-SHILLER INDEX REPORTS 18.8% ANNUAL HOME PRICE GAIN FOR CALENDAR 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. Data released today for December 2021 show that home prices continue to increase across the U.S. More than 27 years of history are available for the data series and can be accessed in full by going to https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/.

YEAR-OVER-YEAR

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported an 18.8% annual gain in December, remaining the same from the previous month. The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 17.0%, up from 16.9% in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted an 18.6% year-over-year gain, up from 18.3% in the previous month.

Phoenix, Tampa, and Miami reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities in December. Phoenix led the way with a 32.5% year-over-year price increase, followed by Tampa with a 29.4% increase and Miami with a 27.3% increase. Fifteen of the 20 cities reported higher price increases in the year ending December 2021 versus the year ending November 2021.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH

Before seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National Index posted a 0.9% month-over-month increase in December, while the 10-City and 20-City Composites posted increases of 1.0% and 1.1%, respectively.

After seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National Index posted a month-over-month increase of 1.3%, and the 10-City and 20-City Composites posted increases of 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively.

In December, all 20 cities reported increases before and after seasonal adjustments.

ANALYSIS

"This month's report covers December 2021, and therefore brings our reporting on calendar 2021 to a close," says Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P DJI. "For the year, the National Composite Index recorded a gain of 18.8%. This is the highest calendar year increase in 34 years of data, and substantially ahead of 2020's 10.4% gain. The 10- and 20-City Composites rose 17.0% and 18.6%, respectively – a record for the 20-City Composite, and the second-best year ever for the 10-City Composite.

"We have noted that for the past several months, home prices have been rising at a very high, but decelerating rate. The deceleration paused in December, as year-over-year changes in all three composite indices were slightly ahead of their November levels. December's 18.8% gain for the National Composite is the fifth-highest reading in history.

"We continue to see very strong growth at the city level. All 20 cities saw price increases in 2021, and prices in all 20 are at their all-time highs. December's price increase ranked in the top quintile of historical experience for 19 cities, and in the top decile for 16 of them.

"Phoenix's 32.5% increase led all cities for the 31st consecutive month. Tampa (+29.4%) and Miami (+27.3%) continued in second and third place in December. Prices were strongest in the South (+25.7%) and Southeast (+25.6%), but every region continued to log impressive gains.

"We have previously suggested that the strength in the U.S. housing market is being driven in part by a change in locational preferences as households react to the COVID pandemic. More data will be required to understand whether this demand surge simply represents an acceleration of purchases that would have occurred over the next several years rather than a more permanent secular change. In the short term, meanwhile, we should soon begin to see the impact of increasing mortgage rates on home prices."

SUPPORTING DATA

Table 1 below shows the housing boom/bust peaks and troughs for the three composites along with the current levels and percentage changes from the peaks and troughs.



2006 Peak 2012 Trough Current Index Level Date Level Date From Peak (%) Level From Trough (%) From Peak (%) National 184.61 Jul-06 134.00 Feb-12 -27.4% 278.63 107.9% 50.9% 20-City 206.52 Jul-06 134.07 Mar-12 -35.1% 285.63 113.0% 38.3% 10-City 226.29 Jun-06 146.45 Mar-12 -35.3% 297.67 103.3% 31.5%

Table 2 below summarizes the results for December 2021. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices could be revised for the prior 24 months, based on the receipt of additional source data.



December 2021 December/November November/October 1-Year Metropolitan Area Level Change (%) Change (%) Change (%) Atlanta 205.63 1.2% 1.3% 21.9% Boston 283.82 0.7% 0.0% 13.4% Charlotte 228.14 1.3% 1.4% 23.8% Chicago 172.54 0.6% 0.5% 12.2% Cleveland 160.39 0.6% 0.4% 13.3% Dallas 263.43 1.7% 1.2% 26.0% Denver 292.96 1.1% 0.8% 20.3% Detroit 160.60 0.9% 0.6% 14.5% Las Vegas 264.37 1.0% 0.9% 25.5% Los Angeles 379.23 1.0% 1.3% 19.3% Miami 343.64 1.8% 2.0% 27.3% Minneapolis 218.82 0.4% 0.3% 11.4% New York 254.90 1.1% 1.1% 13.6% Phoenix 302.34 1.3% 1.2% 32.5% Portland 311.78 0.8% 0.5% 17.9% San Diego 374.48 1.8% 1.1% 25.9% San Francisco 345.39 0.8% 0.6% 18.8% Seattle 358.01 1.5% 1.4% 23.9% Tampa 322.16 1.6% 2.1% 29.4% Washington 284.34 0.4% 0.3% 10.5% Composite-10 297.67 1.0% 0.9% 17.0% Composite-20 285.63 1.1% 1.0% 18.6% U.S. National 278.63 0.9% 0.9% 18.8% Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic

Data through December 2021

























Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using the seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices have published, and the markets have followed and reported on, the non-seasonally adjusted data set used in the headline indices. For analytical purposes, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted data set covered in the headline indices, as well as for the 17 of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets that are tracked.



December/November Change (%) November/October Change (%) Metropolitan Area NSA SA NSA SA Atlanta 1.2% 1.5% 1.3% 1.5% Boston 0.7% 1.3% 0.0% 0.1% Charlotte 1.3% 1.7% 1.4% 1.6% Chicago 0.6% 1.3% 0.5% 1.2% Cleveland 0.6% 1.2% 0.4% 1.1% Dallas 1.7% 2.0% 1.2% 1.3% Denver 1.1% 1.5% 0.8% 1.2% Detroit 0.9% 1.4% 0.6% 1.2% Las Vegas 1.0% 1.3% 0.9% 1.3% Los Angeles 1.0% 1.4% 1.3% 1.5% Miami 1.8% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% Minneapolis 0.4% 1.2% 0.3% 1.0% New York 1.1% 1.0% 1.1% 1.0% Phoenix 1.3% 1.8% 1.2% 1.5% Portland 0.8% 1.3% 0.5% 0.9% San Diego 1.8% 2.5% 1.1% 1.5% San Francisco 0.8% 1.5% 0.6% 0.8% Seattle 1.5% 2.0% 1.4% 2.1% Tampa 1.6% 1.8% 2.1% 2.0% Washington 0.4% 0.7% 0.3% 0.5% Composite-10 1.0% 1.4% 0.9% 1.1% Composite-20 1.1% 1.5% 1.0% 1.2% U.S. National 0.9% 1.3% 0.9% 1.2% Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic

Data through December 2021

























