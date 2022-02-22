Stratos Congratulates Royster for his Support of the Black Community in Virginia and Beyond

Stratos-Affiliated First Genesis of Virginia President and CEO Kenneth Royster Recognized for Commitment to Black Community Empowerment and Development of Intergenerational Wealth by Virginia Business Magazine

Stratos-Affiliated First Genesis of Virginia President and CEO Kenneth Royster Recognized for Commitment to Black Community Empowerment and Development of Intergenerational Wealth by Virginia Business Magazine Stratos Congratulates Royster for his Support of the Black Community in Virginia and Beyond

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Holdings (Stratos), a family of wealth management firms on a mission to support the development of growth-minded financial advisors across the country, congratulates Kenneth Royster, president, CEO and wealth advisor with First Genesis of Virginia on being one of the 12 Black business leaders featured in Virginia Business Magazine's special edition on the African American business community in the commonwealth.

Jeff Concepcion, Founder and CEO of Stratos, said, "Working with Ken and supporting his mission-driven business is a source of great pride for me personally. Stratos is honored to do our part in continuing to support greater diversity and inclusivity across the financial advisor profession, and to help financial advisors like Ken build and grow their businesses, to help extend the American Dream to more communities across the country."

The recognition is part of the magazine's February special feature on Black Business Leaders that focuses on the state of racial equality in Virginia's business community.

Mr. Royster leads a six-person team at First Genesis that primarily serves African American investors in Norfolk, Va. and beyond. He also is the president and CEO of Heritage Financial Partners. This consultancy aims to enhance generational wealth transfer in minority communities, increase the number of financial professionals focused on Black and Hispanic investors, and seed multi-generational financial services firms owned by Black and Hispanic financial professionals.

"Like many in our industry, Stratos regularly voices support for meaningful empowerment programs for African American advisors and Black community wealth development, but they stand apart by backing up their words with actions," said Mr. Royster. "Jeff and everyone at the firm, give our team ready access to the full range of resources and expertise of the Stratos network to build a meaningful, profitable business that addresses the inequalities we face across minority communities in this country. I'm grateful for being included among such respected leaders in our community and the incredible support from Stratos to build a better, more financially secure future for our community."

About Stratos Wealth Holdings

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 325 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 26 states throughout the country.

Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $10.33 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $8.28 billion in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of $18.61 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Fundamentum, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $1.25 billion in advisory assets as of December 31, 2021.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $2.59 billion in advisory assets as of December 31, 2021.

Stratos Wealth Management DBA LPL Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $451 million in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $382 million in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of $833 million as of December 31, 2021.

Contact: Kevin Elvington, 440-505-5608, kelvington@stratoswp.com

View original content:

SOURCE Stratos Wealth Enterprises