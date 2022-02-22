Transfix's Inaugural ESG Report Unveils Achievements and Commitments across Sustainability, Diversity, and Accountability

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix Inc. ("Transfix"), a leading, next-generation digital freight platform, today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

The report highlights the company's efforts in driving a more sustainable, diverse, and accountable transportation ecosystem. Transfix's ESG report details a data-based initial emissions reduction framework to quantify environmental impact, which estimates that in 2021 the company's technology reduced millions of empty miles, preventing thousands of tons of CO2 emissions. This will serve as a benchmark as Transfix continues to measure saved empty miles and its carbon emissions footprint.

Other 2021 highlights from the report include:

$277 million in revenue delivered to carriers by a capacity-led business model focused on more efficient matching of trucks and freight.

49% of employees identify as Black, Indigenous, and persons of color.

40% of the current Board of Directors and 43% of the senior executive team are women.

"Sustainability must continue to expand the boundaries of environmental, social, and economic considerations; true sustainability will only come from a more connected world – a world where equal opportunities are driven by responsibility, innovation, and human connection," said Lily Shen, CEO and President of Transfix. "We are excited to help usher in a new era of intelligent, modern logistics with a focus on ESG for our customers, our employees, our shareholders and our planet."

In 2020, it was estimated that 10.23 billion tons of freight were shipped by truck in the U.S. It was also estimated that up to 30% of miles are driven empty every year. Transfix's inaugural report reveals the company's plans to launch an ESG Committee within one year that will guide the company as it strives to help eliminate that waste and improve the industry and the planet. Transfix also strives to champion leading global initiatives, like the United Nations Global Compact , solidifying its commitment to sustainability.

"We founded Transfix with the goal of improving the lives of the men and women who work in the logistics and trucking industry, while simultaneously improving the speed and accuracy with which goods could flow through the supply chain to consumers," added Drew McElroy, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. "We are excited to share how far we've come, and our plans for the future."

Transfix's data-driven approach extends to understanding how it can best help the trucking community. The company surveyed the trucking community in 2021 and found that 74% of respondents believe mental and physical wellness are severely under-addressed in the industry. Transfix will use intelligence from the survey to continue to create informed partnerships, such as the recently announced partnership with The Trucking Fitness Company , that help achieve healthy and balanced lifestyles.

Access the full Transfix ESG Report here .

About Transfix

Transfix is a market-leading, next-generation freight platform transforming the traditional and digital freight sector while bringing transparency, trust, and sustainability to the transportation ecosystem. The company combines deep industry expertise and a world-class class carrier network with advanced technology. The result? Competitive pricing, superior service and reliability, and an intelligent platform designed to optimize the supply chain from start to finish. Today, some of the world's most recognized brands rely on Transfix's trusted carrier network. Transfix was named one of Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" and is headquartered in the heart of New York City. For more information, visit www.transfix.io .

