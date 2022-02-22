US LED, Ltd. Launches A New Generation of High Efficacy Type B T8 LED Tubes With Up To 194 Lumens Per Watt

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US LED, the leading full-service provider of ultra-long-life LED lighting solutions, has introduced a new generation of UL Type B LED tubes (TLEDs) for retrofit or new construction applications. These LED tubes provide significant cost savings thanks to their low wattage input (8.9 watts) and high efficacy performance (up to 194 lumens per watt). In addition, they offer the utmost flexibility in the field by providing single or double-ended wiring options in one product, and they bypass existing ballasts to eliminate the need for an external LED driver. Now contractors can easily update fluorescent fixtures to LED technology without the substantial labor associated with a comprehensive reinstall.

They're so efficient that their use as replacements for early TLEDs still provide a decent ROI in three years or less.

"I'm especially thrilled that we could add this new generation of TLEDs to our existing portfolio of ultra-long-life LED lighting solutions," says Ron Farmer, CEO at US LED. "I'm proud of what our team has accomplished over the last year with evolving technology to create TLEDs with some of the highest efficacies in the marketplace today. Moreover, they are so efficient that their use as replacements for early LED tubes would still provide a decent ROI in three years or less."

The new 4 ft. LED tubes will come fully sleeved with frosted PET-coated glass that will not yellow and is puncture resistant. Additionally, they are instant on with no delay and deliver up to 1,720 lumens. Best of all, these tubes are rated to approach or exceed 200,000 hours (L70) and are backed by US LED's industry-leading Ten-Year Warranty.

For more information, please visit the product page on the US LED website: 8.9W Type B Single or Double-Ended T8 LED Tubes

About US LED, Ltd.

Since 2001, US LED has been a full-service provider of commercial LED lighting, EV charging, air purification, and other building technology solutions. Thanks to decades of engineering expertise, US LED continuously offers ultra-long-life lighting that approaches 200,000-Hour L70 lifetimes backed by an industry-leading Ten-Year Warranty. Additionally, much of the product portfolio gets assembled in Houston, Texas. Visit www.usled.com and follow LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more information.

