Vyopta Nearly Doubles User Licenses in 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the leader in digital collaboration user experience management, today shares a snapshot of its growth and momentum over 2021. Over the course of the year, the number of Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) user licenses purchased by customers nearly doubled. In addition, CPM video-endpoints grew 15% in the second half of the year as organizations began to accelerate their hybrid work and return to office plans.

"Our mission is to help organizations around the world provide their employees with the best user experience – whether they are working remotely or in the office," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "By improving collaboration user experiences for life-saving telehealth services and critical team collaboration and customer engagement, organizations can continually get the full potential from their teams."

Customer Growth

As organizations increased their focus on improving the digital experiences of their employees and customers, they accelerated the adoption of UCaaS user licenses across Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, and Google Meet.

Vyopta saw an increase in demand for its voice monitoring and analytics capabilities as many organizations have also been evaluating and/or investing in new voice technologies that better support remote and hybrid work.

In May, Vyopta hosted its inaugural user conference, Vyoptaverse 2021, with sessions focused on remote and hybrid work and how to transform collaboration into a competitive advantage.

Product Improvements

Over the past year, Vyopta advanced its core capabilities to further transform how organizations collaborate by optimizing user experiences, improving technology performance, and increasing return-on-investment (ROI). These innovations include:

Webex as well as support for RingCentral . Deeper technology support including real-time monitoring for UCaaS such asas well as support for

Advanced Intelligent Monitoring Engine Increased enablement of data-driven decision making and issue resolution with new

Saved Search and Search History to allow IT and MSP teams to more quickly resolve issues and standardize remediation best practices across team members to allow IT and MSP teams to more quickly resolve issues and standardize remediation best practices across team members

Federal Support

Vyopta became the first digital employee experience management solution to achieve Authority to Operate (ATO) from the U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) . This means federal agencies can now take advantage of the data insights that Vyopta provides, helping government entities improve the cloud-based communication and collaboration experience for their workers and operate as efficiently as possible.

Recognition

Frost & Sullivan named Vyopta the 2021 recipient of the Global Customer Value Leadership Award. The organization highlighted Vyopta's track record of optimizing workplace collaboration with its single-pane-of-glass view into UC usage, giving customers insights to help them fully leverage their UC and collaboration technology investments, optimize the use of virtual meetings and meeting rooms, and improve employee productivity.

Inc. magazine named Vyopta No. 131 on its Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, the leader in digital collaboration user experience management, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta to monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

