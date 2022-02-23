Advisory Firm ISG Names Unisys a Leader in Managed Public Cloud Services in the U.S., U.K. and Brazil, in Consulting and Transformation Services in the U.S. and Brazil

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized Unisys as a "Leader" in managed public cloud services categories in the U.S., U.K. and Brazil and in consulting and transformation services in the U.S. and Brazil.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Services & Solutions Report, versions of which were published for the U.S., U.K. and Brazil, assesses the capabilities of more than 50 providers. The evaluation for each provider is based on quantitative data collected from providers, ISG internal data and/or data obtained through secondary research. In each quadrant, providers are categorized as being Leaders, Product Challengers, Contenders or Market Challengers.

ISG ranks Unisys as a Leader in "Managed Public Cloud Services for Midmarket" and "Consulting and Transformational Services for Midmarket" in the U.S. report, in "Managed Public Cloud Services for Midmarket" in the U.K report and in "Consulting and Transformation Services (Large Accounts)" and "Managed Public Cloud Services (Large Accounts)" in the Brazil report.

The U.S. report recognizes Unisys' CloudForte® platform, which offers a modular set of capabilities and is deployed as part of the company's cloud and infrastructure solutions set, and the company's "robust frameworks and blueprints" that help "re-platform client workloads to the public cloud seamlessly." Shashank Rajmane, Senior Lead Analyst and author for ISG also noted in the U.S. report that "Unisys has a strong hybrid cloud managed services practice, which offers support at multiple levels and can be customized as required by the client to provide bespoke service overlays, such as compliance."

"This recognition from ISG, one of the most distinguished advisory firms in the industry, validates the strength of our consulting, transformation and managed public cloud offerings," said Gene Chao, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions, Unisys. "Our ability to empower clients to drive business outcomes from multi- and hybrid-cloud environments continues to be recognized by research firms and clients alike, especially those operating in highly-regulated industries."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government markets, visit www.unisys.com .

