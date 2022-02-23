B. Riley Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Q4 2021 Net income of $62.2 million, $2.08 diluted EPS
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:01 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced results for the three- and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

B. Riley Financial logo (PRNewsFoto/B. Riley Financial, Inc.)
B. Riley Financial logo (PRNewsFoto/B. Riley Financial, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net income of $62.2 million, $2.08 diluted EPS
  • Total revenues of $422.1 million
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $138.0 million
  • Operating revenues (2) of $353.3 million
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $106.1 million

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net income of $437.6 million, $15.09 diluted EPS
  • Total revenues of $1,740.6 million
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $762.5 million
  • Operating revenues (2) of $1,353.9 million
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $422.0 million
  • Strengthened wealth management, asset management and M&A capabilities
  • Significantly lowered cost of debt
  • Declared dividends of $10.00 per common share for FY 2021

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "We are pleased to report another strong quarter and full year of results thanks to our talented and ambitious team.  By adding to our wealth management, asset management and M&A businesses through acquisition and hiring exceptional talent in all areas, we continue to provide unique capabilities to our clients and partners. In 2021, we strengthened our balance sheet and reduced our cost of capital, allowing us the flexibility to invest across the platform and return capital to shareholders with share buybacks and dividend payments.  Over the past four quarters, B. Riley has declared $10.00 in common dividends thanks to the strong cash flow of our episodic and recurring businesses."

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "Operating revenue for the full year 2021 increased 70% to $1.4 billion compared to $799 million for the full year 2020.  Our efforts to cross-sell throughout the platform is gaining traction and creating opportunities. Furthermore, we have continued to expand our platform as we recently welcomed the addition of FocalPoint Securities, which will enhance our firm's investment banking efforts, with a specific emphasis on M&A advisory and financial sponsors.  We also completed the purchase of a portfolio of loan receivables from Badcock Home Furniture which we believe will add an attractive and consistent income stream."

Mr. Riley continued: "Over the past couple of months capital markets have slowed significantly.  While we have been a large beneficiary of these markets, we also recognize the strength and differentiation of our business model if they are to continue to soften.  When we took the business public in 2014 our business was highly correlated to two cyclical businesses, brokerage and liquidation.  Since that time, we have taken aggressive steps to diversify the cash flow profile of our company by adding several non-correlated companies such as our communications, brands and financial consulting businesses in addition to our recent accounts receivables portfolio. In addition, the credit and current income portion of our investment portfolio provides approximately $85 million of interest and dividend income.  Combined, our non-cyclical businesses and assets provide enough cash flow to cover the vast majority of our annual operating expenses, interest and dividend.  Clearly, we expect strong profits from B. Riley Securities this year and every year. As a reminder, that business has generated a majority of our capital markets operating segment income in each of the last three years.  However, we believe our diversification is a competitive advantage and will enable us to invest when others may need to contract."

Declaration of Common Dividend

B. Riley has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share which is payable on or about March 23 to common stockholders of record as of March 9. Including this $1.00 regular dividend, the Company will have paid $10.00 in common dividends to shareholders related to the FY 2021 period.

Share Repurchases

Under the prior share repurchase plan, effective as of October 27, 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 495,000 of its common shares for an aggregate amount of approximately $12.6 million through December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, B. Riley's Board of Directors approved a new annual share repurchase program for up to $50 million.

Financial Summary























Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,

December 31,





















(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)



2021




2020




2021




2020























Net income available to common shareholders


$

62,182



$

170,114



$

437,597



$

200,438























Basic income per common share 


$

2.26



$

6.72



$

15.99



$

7.83




Diluted income per common share 


$

2.08



$

6.55



$

15.09



$

7.56






















For the fourth quarter, net income available to common shareholders was $62.2 million, or $2.08 diluted earnings per share (EPS). For the full year, net income available to common shareholders was $437.6 million, or $15.09 diluted EPS.























Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,

December 31,





















(Dollars in thousands)



2021




2020




2021




2020























    Operating Revenues (2)


$

353,252



$

270,046



$

1,353,885



$

798,703




    Investment Gains (4)



68,858




140,160




386,676




104,018




        Total Revenues


$

422,110



$

410,206



$

1,740,561



$

902,721























   Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)


$

106,097



$

126,787



$

422,029



$

311,673




   Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)



31,928




133,699




340,465




95,145




       Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)


$

138,025



$

260,486



$

762,494



$

406,818






















For the three months ended December 31, 2021:

  • Total revenues increased 3% to $422.1 million from $410.2 million for the prior year period.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $138.0 million compared to $260.5 million for the prior year period.
  • Operating revenues (2) increased 31% to $353.3 million from $270.0 million for the prior year period.
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $106.1 million compared to $126.8 million for the prior year period.
  • Quarterly investment gains (4) were $68.9 million which reflect certain strategic investments held by the Company.

For the full year:

  • Total revenues increased 93% to $1.7 billion from $902.7 million for the prior year period.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 87% to $762.5 million from $406.8 million for the prior year period.
  • Operating revenues (2) increased 70% to $1.4 billion from $798.7 million for the prior year period.
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) increased 35% to $422.0 million from $311.7 million for the prior year period.

As of December 31, 2021, cash and investments (6) totaled approximately $2.6 billion including cash and cash equivalents of $278.9 million. Total cash and investments, (6) net of debt, was approximately $606 million.

Segment Financial Summary and Highlights























    Operating Revenues(2)


    Investment Gains (4)


Total Segment Revenue




Three Months Ended December 31,


Three Months Ended December 31,


Three Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands)

2021


2020


2021


2020


2021


2020



Capital Markets


$      176,935



$       180,214



$        67,718



$       139,750



$      244,653



$       319,964



Wealth Management


103,803



20,851



1,140



410



104,943



21,261



Auction and Liquidation


5,718



15,667



-



-



5,718



15,667



Financial Consulting


27,877



26,480



-



-



27,877



26,480



Principal Investments


33,872



21,383



-



-



33,872



21,383



Brands


5,047



5,451



-



-



5,047



5,451
























Segment Operating Income (Loss)(7)


    Investment Income (5)


Total Segment Income (Loss)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Three Months Ended December 31,


Three Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands)

2021


2020


2021


2020


2021


2020



Capital Markets


$        87,203



$       101,253



$        30,788



$       133,289



$      117,991



$       234,542



Wealth Management


4,916



1,250



1,140



410



6,056



1,660



Auction and Liquidation


(2,706)



7,460



-



-



(2,706)



7,460



Financial Consulting


6,628



6,873



-



-



6,628



6,873



Principal Investments


5,846



7,300



-



-



5,846



7,300



Brands


3,605



4,054



-



-



3,605



4,054






















For the three months ended December 31, 2021:
Capital Markets segment revenues decreased 24% to $244.7 million for the fourth quarter. Excluding investment gains (4) of $67.7 million, segment operating revenues (2) decreased 2% year-over-year to $176.9 million, and segment operating income (7) decreased 14% to $87.2 million for the quarter. Performance was primarily driven by investment banking and fees generated from several significant debt and equity capital markets transactions completed during the quarter.

Wealth Management segment revenues and segment income increased to $104.9 million and $6.1 million, respectively, reflecting the addition of National Holdings which was acquired in February 2021. Combined wealth management assets under management were over $32 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Auction and Liquidation segment revenues totaled $5.7 million. Results for this segment vary from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements.

Financial Consulting segment revenues increased to $27.9 million from $26.5 million in prior year period. Segment income decreased to $6.6 million, down from $6.9 million for the prior year period.

Principal Investments segment companies, magicJack, United Online, and Marconi Wireless, acquired during the quarter, continued to perform above expectations, contributing recurring cash flow to the Company.

Brands generated quarterly segment revenues of $5.0 million related to the licensing of brand trademarks.























    Operating Revenues(2)


    Investment Gains (4)


Total Segment Revenue




Twelve Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands)

2021


2020


2021


2020


2021


2020



Capital Markets


$      698,040



$       442,376



$      379,053



$       103,214



$   1,077,093



$       545,590



Wealth Management


374,361



72,345



7,623



804



381,984



73,149



Auction and Liquidation


73,517



88,764



-



-



73,517



88,764



Financial Consulting


94,312



91,622



-



-



94,312



91,622



Principal Investments


93,347



87,138



-



-



93,347



87,138



Brands


20,308



16,458



-



-



20,308



16,458
























Segment Operating Income (Loss)(7)


    Investment Income (5)


Total Segment Income (Loss)




Twelve Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands)

2021


2020


2021


2020


2021


2020



Capital Markets


$      344,029



$       206,533



$      332,842



$         94,341



$      676,871



$       300,874



Wealth Management


8,311



2,097



7,623



804



15,934



2,901



Auction and Liquidation


8,054



25,769



-



-



8,054



25,769



Financial Consulting


16,894



22,543



-



-



16,894



22,543



Principal Investments


27,158



33,360



-



-



27,158



33,360



Brands


14,385



(1,789)



-



-



14,385



(1,789)






















For the full year:
Capital Markets operating revenues (2) increased to $698.0 million with segment operating income (7) of $344.0 million, compared to operating revenues (2) of $442.4 million and segment operating income (7) of $206.5 million in the prior year period.

Wealth Management annual revenues increased to $382.0 million from $73.1 million in prior year period. Segment income increased to $15.9 million, up from $2.9 million for the prior year period. The increases are primarily from the addition of National Holdings.

Auction and Liquidation generated annual revenues of $73.5 million and segment income of $8.1 million related to retail liquidation and store closing projects completed during 2021.

Financial Consulting annual revenues increased to $94.3 million from $91.6 million in prior year period. Segment income decreased to $16.9 million, down from $22.5 million for the prior year period.

Principal Investments companies continued to outperform initial investment estimates and provide steady cash flow for the B. Riley platform. For the full year, magicJack, United Online and Marconi Wireless contributed revenues of $93.3 million and segment income of $27.2 million.

Brands contributed licensing revenue of $20.3 million in 2021.

Supplemental Financial Data
Additional metrics related to operating results and investments can be found in the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Supplement on B. Riley's investor relations website.

Conference Call Details
Management will host an investor call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results today, Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording via the Company's investor relations website at ir.brileyfin.com.

Date and Time:                

Wednesday,8 February 23, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Dial In:                                 

1-877-300-8521 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6026 (international)

Audio Webcast:                               

https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations



Replay (expires Wednesday, March 2, 2022)

Dial In:                 

1-844-512-2921; 10164067 (pin)

Replay Link:       

https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.)

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.

(2)

Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods.

(3)

Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.

(4)

Investment gains (loss) is defined as trading income and fair value adjustments on loans.

(5)

Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment income (loss) are defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses.

(6)

Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets.

(7)

Segment operating income (loss) is defined as segment income (loss) excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring costs, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, net of debt, total cash, net securities and investments, and other minus total debt, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.

Contacts




Investors      

Media

Mike Frank     

Jo Anne McCusker / Scott Cianciulli

ir@brileyfin.com  

press@brileyfin.com

(212) 409-2424     

(212) 739-6753

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Dollars in thousands, except par value)










December 31,


December 31,








2021


2020








(Unaudited)




Assets






Assets:












Cash and cash equivalents

$

278,933


$

103,602


Restricted cash







927



1,235


Due from clearing brokers







29,657



7,089


Securities and other investments owned, at fair value







1,532,095



777,319


Securities borrowed







2,090,966



765,457


Accounts receivable, net


49,673



40,806


Due from related parties


2,074



986


Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $167,744 and $295,809 from related parties as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)


873,186



390,689


Prepaid expenses and other assets


463,502



93,174


Operating lease right-of-use assets


56,969



48,799


Property and equipment, net


12,870



11,685


Goodwill




250,568



227,046


Other intangible assets, net


207,651



190,745


Deferred tax assets, net


2,848



4,098


     Total assets

$

5,851,919


$

2,662,730

Liabilities and Equity






Liabilities:










Accounts payable

$

6,326


$

2,722


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


343,750



173,178


Deferred revenue


69,507



68,651


Deferred tax liabilities, net


93,055



34,248


Due to related parties and partners




327


Due to clearing brokers


69,398



13,672


Securities sold not yet purchased


28,623



10,105


Securities loaned


2,088,685



759,810


Operating lease liabilities


69,072



60,778


Notes payable


357



37,967


Loan participations sold




17,316


Revolving credit facility


80,000




Term loans




346,385



74,213


Senior notes payable, net


1,606,560



870,783


     Total liabilities


4,801,718



2,123,770













Commitments and contingencies 






Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries


345,000



B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,512 and 3,971 shares





issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; liquidation







preference of $112,790 and $99,260 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.







Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;27,591,028 and 25,777,796 shares

3



3


issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.







Additional paid-in capital


413,486



310,326


Retained earnings


248,862



203,080


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(1,080)



(823)


     Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity


661,271



512,586

Noncontrolling interests


43,930



26,374


     Total equity


705,201



538,960


          Total liabilities and equity

$

5,851,919


$

2,662,730

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)



























Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended









December 31,


December 31,









2021


2020


2021


2020









(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)





Revenues:















Services and fees

$

315,848


$

237,270


$

1,172,957


$

667,069



Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans


68,858



140,160



386,676



104,018



Interest income - Loans and securities lending


33,443



30,116



122,723



102,499



Sale of goods


3,961



2,660



58,205



29,135




Total revenues


422,110



410,206



1,740,561



902,721


Operating expenses:














Direct cost of services


12,955



9,250



54,390



60,451



Cost of goods sold


5,559



1,018



26,953



12,460



Selling, general and administrative expenses


270,712



137,088



906,196



428,537



Restructuring charge








1,557



Impairment of tradenames








12,500



Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold


12,362



11,782



52,631



42,451




Total operating expenses


301,588



159,138



1,040,170



557,956





Operating income


120,522



251,068



700,391



344,765


Other income (expense):














Interest income


54



27



229



564



(Loss) gain on extinguishment of loans and other


(4,471)





3,796





Income (loss) from equity investments


1,629



(478)



2,801



(623)



Interest expense


(26,441)



(16,712)



(92,455)



(65,249)




Income before income taxes


91,293



233,905



614,762



279,457


Provision for income taxes


(23,847)



(62,060)



(163,960)



(75,440)




Net income


67,446



171,845



450,802



204,017


Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


3,274



251



5,748



(1,131)




Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.


64,172



171,594



445,054



205,148


Preferred stock dividends


1,990



1,480



7,457



4,710




Net income available to common shareholders

$

62,182


$

170,114


$

437,597


$

200,438





















Basic income per common share 

$

2.26


$

6.72


$

15.99


$

7.83


Diluted income per common share 

$

2.08


$

6.55


$

15.09


$

7.56





















Weighted average basic common shares outstanding


27,569,188



25,331,918



27,366,292



25,607,278


Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding


29,840,704



25,966,501



29,005,602



26,508,397


B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Segment Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)
























Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended







December 31,


December 31,







2021


2020


2021


2020

Capital Markets segment:














Revenues - Services and fees

$

143,492


$

150,098


$

575,317


$

339,877


Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans


67,718



139,750



379,053



103,214


Interest income - Loans and securities lending


33,443



30,116



122,723



102,499


    Total revenues



244,653



319,964



1,077,093



545,590


Selling, general and administrative expenses


(113,690)



(73,118)



(345,455)



(198,962)


Restructuring charge









(917)


Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold


(12,362)



(11,782)



(52,631)



(42,451)


Depreciation and amortization


(610)



(522)



(2,136)



(2,386)



Segment income



117,991



234,542



676,871



300,874

Wealth Management segment:













Revenues - Services and fees


103,803



20,851



374,361



72,345


Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans


1,140



410



7,623



804


    Total revenues



104,943



21,261



381,984



73,149


Selling, general and administrative expenses


(96,799)



(19,142)



(357,130)



(68,368)


Depreciation and amortization


(2,088)



(459)



(8,920)



(1,880)



Segment income



6,056



1,660



15,934



2,901

Auction and Liquidation segment:













Revenues - Services and fees


4,532



13,761



20,169



63,101


Revenues - Sale of goods



1,186



1,906



53,348



25,663


    Total revenues



5,718



15,667



73,517



88,764


Direct cost of services



(2,977)



(4,324)



(30,719)



(40,730)


Cost of goods sold



(1,097)



(406)



(20,675)



(9,766)


Selling, general and administrative expenses


(4,350)



(3,477)



(14,069)



(12,357)


Restructuring charge









(140)


Depreciation and amortization








(2)



Segment (loss) income



(2,706)



7,460



8,054



25,769

Financial Consulting segment:













Revenues - Services and fees


27,877



26,480



94,312



91,622


Selling, general and administrative expenses


(21,166)



(19,476)



(77,062)



(68,232)


Restructuring charge









(500)


Depreciation and amortization


(83)



(131)



(356)



(347)



Segment income



6,628



6,873



16,894



22,543

Principal Investments - Communications segment:













Revenues - Services and fees


31,096



20,629



88,490



83,666


Revenues - Sale of goods



2,776



754



4,857



3,472


    Total revenues



33,872



21,383



93,347



87,138


Direct cost of services



(9,978)



(4,926)



(23,671)



(19,721)


Cost of goods sold



(4,462)



(612)



(6,278)



(2,694)


Selling, general and administrative expenses


(10,397)



(6,000)



(25,493)



(20,352)


Depreciation and amortization


(3,189)



(2,545)



(10,747)



(11,011)



Segment income



5,846



7,300



27,158



33,360

Brands segment:















Revenues - Services and fees


5,047



5,451



20,308



16,458


Selling, general and administrative expenses


(840)



(682)



(3,178)



(2,889)


Depreciation and amortization


(602)



(715)



(2,745)



(2,858)


Impairment of tradenames









(12,500)



Segment income (loss)



3,605



4,054



14,385



(1,789)

Consolidated operating income from reportable segments


137,420



261,889



759,296



383,658


















Corporate and other expenses 


(16,898)



(10,821)



(58,905)



(38,893)

Interest income




54



27



229



564

(Loss) gain on extinguishment of loans and other


(4,471)





3,796



Income (loss) on equity investments


1,629



(478)



2,801



(623)

Interest expense




(26,441)



(16,712)



(92,455)



(65,249)


Income before income taxes



91,293



233,905



614,762



279,457

Provision for income taxes



(23,847)



(62,060)



(163,960)



(75,440)


Net income




67,446



171,845



450,802



204,017

Net income (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests


3,274



251



5,748



(1,131)


Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.


64,172



171,594



445,054



205,148

Preferred stock dividends



1,990



1,480



7,457



4,710


Net income available to common shareholders

$

62,182


$

170,114


$

437,597


$

200,438

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


























Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended








December 31,


December 31,








2021


2020


2021


2020

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

64,172


$

171,594


$

445,054


$

205,148

Adjustments:















Provision for income taxes


23,847



62,060



163,960



75,440


Interest expense


26,441



16,712



92,455



65,249


Interest income


(54)



(27)



(229)



(564)


Share based payments


12,503



4,321



36,011



18,588


Depreciation and amortization


6,805



4,604



25,871



19,369


Restructuring costs  








1,557


Gain on extinguishment of loans






(6,509)




Impairment of tradenames








12,500


Transactions related costs and other


4,311



1,222



5,881



9,531





















Total EBITDA adjustments


73,853



88,892



317,440



201,670






















Adjusted EBITDA

$

138,025


$

260,486


$

762,494


$

406,818

Operating EBITDA Adjustments:













Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans


(68,858)



(140,160)



(386,676)



(104,018)


Other investment related expenses


36,930



6,461



46,211



8,873





















Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments


(31,928)



(133,699)



(340,465)



(95,145)



















Operating Adjusted EBITDA

$

106,097


$

126,787


$

422,029


$

311,673

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)


























Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended








December 31,


December 31,








2021


2020


2021


2020

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

64,172


$

171,594


$

445,054


$

205,148

Adjustments:















Share based payments


12,503



4,321



36,011



18,588


Amortization of intangible assets


5,830



3,769



22,006



15,736


Restructuring costs  








1,557


Gain on extinguishment of loans






(6,509)




Impairment of tradenames








12,500


Transactions related costs and other


4,311



1,222



5,881



9,531


Income tax effect of adjusting entries


(6,135)



(2,473)



(15,722)



(15,929)

Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

80,681


$

178,433


$

486,721


$

247,131



















Adjusted income per common share:













Adjusted basic income per share 

$

2.93


$

7.04


$

17.79


$

9.65


Adjusted diluted income per share 

$

2.70


$

6.87


$

16.78


$

9.32



















Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share


27,569,188



25,331,918



27,366,292



25,607,278

Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share


29,840,704



25,966,501



29,005,602



26,508,397

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-financial-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301489023.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.