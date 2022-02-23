<span class="legendSpanClass">Conference to Bring Together Procurement and Finance Leaders to Discuss the Role of Human Behavior and Data Science in Driving Predictable Cost Savings</span>

Bid Ops to Host Optimal '22 Conference, March 23 - 24, 2022 in New York City <span class="legendSpanClass">Conference to Bring Together Procurement and Finance Leaders to Discuss the Role of Human Behavior and Data Science in Driving Predictable Cost Savings</span>

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bid Ops , the leading predictive procurement orchestration platform, today announced the speaker line-up for Optimal , March 23-24, 2022, in New York City. Optimal '22: The Leadership Summit for Predictive Procurement will bring together an executive audience from enterprise procurement and finance organizations to share case studies, playbooks and best practices around predictive AI for procurement excellence, including supply chain resiliency, exceeding cost savings targets and shortening time to value.

"Optimal '22 is about highlighting practical real-world examples of the impact that procurement orchestration can have on both the enterprise balance sheet and strategic corporate initiatives," says Edmund Zagorin, Bid Ops CEO. "Attendees will hear from executives who are leading world-class procurement organizations at BASF, Bel Brands, Holman Enterprises, Box and many others alongside top global procurement experts traveling all the way from Dubai, Copenhagen and Germany to host sessions. Optimal '22 offers a great opportunity for procurement and finance teams to gain professional development around digital initiatives."

Among the conference highlights: The Gap Partnership , a management consultancy specializing in negotiation to help organizations drive profitability, increase efficiency and reduce cost, will host an invite-only workshop for conference VIPs as well as a general session for all attendees. Throughout the event, a diverse set of prestigious speakers will cover useful and strategic topics, including a workshop on spend taxonomy by Susan Walsh, sales and operations planning (S&OP) by Dr. Muddassir Ahmed, e-auctions by Jacob Gorm Larsen and predictive pricing by Joanna Martinez.

"Organizations are increasingly looking to their procurement leaders and teams to enable them to get a better handle on their supply chains, create omnidimensional value and deliver cost savings," says Rob DeSantis, SAP Ariba co-founder who is advising Bid Ops. "Optimal '22 will equip these leaders and teams to leverage AI in ways that can help overcome business challenges, boost productivity and maximize organizational value."

About Bid Ops

Bid Ops is the only Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform built to keep your team continuously exceeding targets. Unify your sourcing, purchasing, contracting and supplier management activities with real-time data benchmarks and always-on anomaly detection. Predict and win 2-5x faster savings and never get stuck waiting for a report again. Learn more at https://www.bidops.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Bid Ops