Burns & Levinson Attorneys Paul Pysher and Michael Delulis Named 2022 BTI Client Service All-Stars

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson attorneys Paul Pysher and Michael Delulis have been named 2022 "Client Service All-Stars" in BTI Consulting Group's survey of general counsel from the world's largest corporations. The prestigious list highlights lawyers who deliver "the absolute best client service – standing above all others." Delulis was also singled out as one of 25 "Client Service Super All-Stars" who were recognized by more than one client.

According to BTI, Client Service All-Stars are practical, savvy, in the know, skilled at dealing with complexity, always available, and nimble. The All-Stars take these elements of client service a step further to truly differentiate their client service from everyone else.

Pysher is a partner in Burns & Levinson's Intellectual Property Group. He has more than 20 years of experience in patent prosecution, including work in infringement and freedom to operate studies. With a focus on the electrical and mechanical arts, as well as technology and intellectual property assets and risks, clients told BTI that Pysher is known for his "expertise in all IP matters," "focus on the client experience" and efforts to make clients' "lives easier."

Delulis is an associate in the firm's Business Litigation and Dispute Resolution Group, where he focuses his practice on business disputes involving complex commercial, business tort, contract, employment, and securities claims. He understands his clients' businesses and works with them to formulate effective litigation and dispute avoidance strategies tailored to meet their unique needs. Clients told BTI, they appreciate his "expertise in both litigation and alternative resolution" and bringing "many options to the table."

Inclusion in the 2022 BTI Client Service All-Star list is based solely on in-depth interviews with more than 350 general counsel and legal decision-makers at large organizations with $700 million or more in revenue. During those interviews, BTI corporate legal decision-makers single out each Client Service All-Star attorney – by name and in an unprompted manner – as delivering the absolute best client service. Law firms and their attorneys have no influence on the rankings.

