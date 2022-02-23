Dr. Douglas C. Morrow, OD Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

AUBURN, Ind., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16, 2021, Dr. Douglas C. Morrow, OD ("Dr. Morrow") experienced a data security incident that prevented users from accessing systems and data. Upon discovering this incident, Dr. Morrow immediately launched an investigation and engaged a digital forensics firm to help determine what happened and what information may have been accessed. On October 29, 2021, the investigation determined that the attacker gained access to Dr. Morrow's data and may have acquired protected health information. On December 8, 2021, Dr. Morrow identified individuals whose protected personal information may have been compromised. The types of information potentially accessed varied by individual, but may have included name, address, Social Security number, driver's license, medical information, and health insurance information. The specific types of medical information and/or health insurance information that may have been accessed include Member/Medicaid ID numbers, treatment/diagnosis information, dates of service, provider name(s), patient account number(s), and medical record number(s).

Impacted individuals were notified beginning on February 23, 2022. The notification included information about this incident and measures that can be taken to protect personal information and protected health information, including free identity monitoring and recovery services. To enroll in these services, affected individuals must call the toll-free number: 1-833-676-2192.

About Dr. Douglas C. Morrow, OD:

Dr. Morrow is an Optometric Doctor serving the Auburn, Indiana area for the past 28 years.

