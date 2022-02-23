Introducing SessionGuardian Browser: The Only Secure Web Browser Backed By Continuous Identity Verification <span class="legendSpanClass">Achieve Zero Trust cybersecurity across your ecosystem of web-based applications</span>

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SessionGuardian, the global leader in continuous identity verification, announced the launch of its new product, SessionGuardian Browser. The new isolated browser software solution restricts access to only vetted endpoints and reduces risk of data theft through Continuous Identity Verification technology. It is the world's only secure entryway into your ecosystem of web-based applications that ensures total control over who is accessing your data.

One of the many benefits of SessionGuardian Browser is its ability to select and secure the whitelisted websites and necessary web-based applications your vetted users need to complete critical day-to-day tasks. Then, your users have access to those specific applications and websites ONLY while in the Browser. Through this added layer of protection, SessionGuardian Browser users are shielded from potential threats from external applications or websites that could put their data, documents, and information at risk.

SessionGuardian Browser further secures remote teams by using Continuous Identity Verification technology that provides second-by-second user authentication to display data only when the authorized user is present, which provides the ultimate remote worker security.

Other features of SessionGuardian Browser include a seamless, one-step installation process and user-friendly interface. Additionally, Browser does not require a virtual environment connection and will not reduce your computer's speed or performance.

"With the launch of SessionGuardian Browser, we are continuing to grow our world-class product offerings. Adding Browser to our portfolio will not only benefit remote teams, but companies looking to offer security conscious clients protection from data theft in this 'access anywhere, secure everything' world," says Jordan Ellington, SessionGuardian Founder and CEO.

SessionGuardian Browser joins the company's debut product, SessionGuardian Enterprise that secures organization's critical assets and sets a new standard in data protection.

SessionGuardian's cybersecurity software protects critical assets from data theft in a world where data and documents are accessed from anywhere, and not necessarily secured everywhere. SessionGuardian pioneered the development of continuous identity verification technology and provides a preemptive, zero-trust approach to cybersecurity.

