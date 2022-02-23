InventHelp Inventor Develops Training Aid for Baseball & Softball Players (CWC-102)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to help a baseball player develop a strong, level swing," said an inventor, from West Frankfort, Ill., "so I invented the BUCKET BUSTER 2020. My design saves time by eliminating the need to collect baseballs scattered around a batting cage."

The invention provides an effective training aid for baseball and softball players. In doing so, it encourages a batter to execute a level swing. As a result, it could help to improve a player's hitting skills. It also prevents baseballs from being scattered around a batting cage. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for baseball/softball players, teams and coaches. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CWC-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

