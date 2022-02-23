Mark Van Zandt to Join King Street's Real Estate Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street"), a leading global alternatives investment firm, today announced that Mark Van Zandt will join the firm as Managing Director and member of the Real Estate Investment Committee this summer, based in New York.

Mr. Van Zandt has 19 years of experience in the real estate industry, most recently serving as Managing Partner of BentallGreenOak (BGO), a global real estate investment manager, and the Portfolio Manager for BGO's U.S. Value-Add Funds. He was at BGO for over a decade, joining its predecessor, GreenOak, in 2010, and was previously responsible for the Firm's investment activities in the Eastern U.S. Prior to BGO, Van Zandt was a Vice President of Morgan Stanley Real Estate (MSRE) Investing and a member of the team responsible for new investments in the U.S. on behalf of the MSRE Funds and MSRE Special Situations Funds. Prior to joining MSRE in 2004, he worked in the real estate group of LaSalle Bank in Chicago.

King Street has a long history of investing in real estate, combining a thematic focus with an opportunistic approach, marrying rigorous fundamental research with exceptional sourcing capabilities. Since 2010, King Street has committed over $3.5 billion of capital across over 50 direct real estate transactions, building upon over $15 billion of real estate securities and real estate-related investments since its inception.

About King Street Capital Management

King Street is a global alternatives investment firm founded in 1995 that manages approximately $21 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and exceptional sourcing capabilities to identify misunderstood and complex investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure and in geographies where it has an edge through its deep expertise in credit, restructurings, bankruptcies and other event driven situations. For more information, please visit www.kingstreet.com.

