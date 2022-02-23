Old Forester's Next Release in the 117 Series: 1910 Extra Old

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Old Forester Distilling Co. announces the release of the third installment of The 117 Series – 1910 Extra Old.

The limited-edition expression is Old Forester's standard 1910 Old Fine Whisky that has been left to age 18 months in a secondary barrel – hence the name "extra old." The result is a bourbon with intense caramel notes.

"This release in The 117 Series is a curious exploration into the intensity of the proprietary heavily charred 1910 barrel," Master Taster Jackie Zykan said. "This liquid was allowed to rest for 18 months in this secondary barrel, extracting significantly more of the heavily charred influence."

1910 is a beloved Old Forester expression that commemorates an important moment in Old Forester history.

On October 22, 1910, a fire on the bottling line halted the production of Old Forester. Mature whisky ready to be bottled was instead stored in a second barrel. What emerged was a delightful whisky, remarkable enough to become an entirely new expression – Old Fine Whisky.

The 117 Series is a limited-expression lineup that debuted in Spring 2021.

Old Forester 1910 Extra Old is bottled at 93 proof and will be available starting February 23rd at the retail shop at Old Forester Distilling Co. and in select states for direct-to-consumer sales for $49.99 in limited quantities -- and at select Kentucky stores. Visit OldForester.com for more information.

Notes:

Aroma: On the nose, this expression showcases notes of dark brown sugar, sugared pecan and rich chocolate.

Taste: The palate brings with it a medium-bodied expression with a depth of warmth that swiftly transitions from sweet notes of intense caramel to the spice of dried tobacco.

Finish: A balanced ending that is gently rounded out with notes of green apple and raw walnut.

About Brown-Forman:

For 151 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's & Cola, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by over 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.brown-forman.com/.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

