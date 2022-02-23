OSHEAGA'S 15th ANNIVERSARY LINEUP ANNOUNCED - FOO FIGHTERS, DUA LIPA AND A$AP ROCKY TO HEADLINE

THE ICONIC MONTREAL FESTIVAL CELEBRATES MILESTONE WITH UNPRECEDENTED GATHERING OF SUPERSTARS AND EXCITING NEW VOICES INCLUDING MACHINE GUN KELLY, THE KID LAROI, KYGO, MITSKI, BURNA BOY AND MORE

JULY 29-31, 2022 AT PARC JEAN-DRAPEAU

WEEKEND PASSES ON SALE NOW

SINGLE DAY PASSES ON SALE FRIDAY FEBRUARY 25 AT NOON

AT OSHEAGA.COM

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The 15th anniversary of the OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival presented by Bell in collaboration with Coors Light is set to be one of the biggest parties of the decade. Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau, one of the greatest festival sites in North America, will be host to a much-anticipated and unrivaled festival experience from July 29 to 31, 2022. In addition to headlining sets from Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa, music fans can expect a stellar lineup featuring massive star power and the best of the new music vanguard from around the globe, in a state-of-the-art setting overlooking the gorgeous Montreal skyline.

''Our goal since year one of Osheaga has been to create a festival for music fans who truly love the live music experience, seeing their favorite acts and discovering new artists. This year's lineup is almost three years in the making; it has given us a lot of time to reflect on the last fifteen years. We wanted to stay true to our roots by putting forward a lineup that is diverse, eclectic, and multi-genre, as well as finding the balance between current and more established artists. We hope you have as much fun at the festival as we have had putting it together!'' - Nick Farkas, Senior Vice-President, Booking, Concerts and Events at evenko and Founder of Osheaga.

For over 2 years, fans have been waiting for a chance to let loose and enjoy their best festival life - and Osheaga's 15th anniversary is sure to deliver that dose of excitement!

THE 2022 LINEUP IS HERE :

OSHEAGA 2022 Official line-up (CNW Group/OSHEAGA | Communications) (PRNewswire)

Friday, July 29 marks the long-awaited return of the Foo Fighters to Montreal. The 3-day event kicks off with unforgettable performances from artists such as 18 year-old wunderkind, The Kid Laroi; Norwegian DJ and global superstar Kygo will have fans feeling a higher love; rap legend, Big Sean. Friday will also herald the Osheaga debut of hyperpop artist PinkPantheress; Dominic Fike, the indie rapper / pop star; Osheaga alumni and UK pop star, Charli XCX; a well as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, a festival favourite who headlined Osheaga in 2009 and many more.

Saturday is set to be an unforgettable day, packed with big beats, including a headlining set from rap superstar A$AP Rocky. The afro-fusion sound is also front and center this year with a much anticipated set from the African giant, Burna Boy. Japanese-American artist Mitski, one of the most exciting new artists to hit the international scene. Also on hand; Porter Robinson, Bleachers, Jack Antonoff's solo project, as well as some of the best artists this province has to offer, like local indie band Men I Trust.

Sunday's lineup is an eclectic bunch with some major star power, including headliner Dua Lipa, as well as Machine Gun Kelly, who's got a brand new album slated for release in March. The lineup also features some of the best young hip hop acts, like Damso who raps in French. Sam Fender will return to Osheaga after a very successful performance at the 2019 edition; indie pop singer girl in red will be making her Osheaga debut. Sunday also features an explosive set by UK's IDLES, one of the most exciting live bands in the world with a ferocious post-punk sound, plus many more.

DOWNLOAD PHOTOS AND ARTISTS BIOS HERE

OSHEAGA 2022 PASS PRICES (taxes and service fees are included)*

GENERAL ADMISSION PASS / 1 DAY : starting at $145 CAD

GENERAL ADMISSION PASS / 3 DAYS : starting at $375 CAD

CASINO DE MONTRÉAL GOLD PASS / 1 DAY : starting at $275 CAD

CASINO DE MONTRÉAL GOLD PASS / 3 DAYS : starting at $675 CAD

For more info on passes, tickets and payment plans visit osheaga.com

*$1 from every Osheaga ticket sold will be donated to the evenko foundation, via the Plus1 organization.

The team behind OSHEAGA presented by Bell in collaboration with Coors Light, would like to extend a huge thank you to fans, numerous sponsors and public partners, including: National Bank, Bacardí, Casino de Montréal, Sirius XM, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola, the Government of Quebec through the Ministry of Tourism and the Secretariat for the Metropolitan Region, as well as Tourisme Montreal for their continuous support.

OSHEAGA 2022 is produced by evenko

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OSHEAGA | Communications