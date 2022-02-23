Pluribus Technologies Corp. Integrates eLearning Acquisitions Under The Learning Network Banner to Help Drive Organic Growth and Enhance Profitability

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) ("Pluribus" or the "Company"), a growing acquiror of small, profitable software companies, today announced that it has created The Learning Network ("TLN"), which integrates five of the Company's acquisitions in the eLearning vertical under a single leadership team and offers each portfolio company access to a range of shared services including sales, marketing and administrative support.

"As our presence in the eLearning vertical takes on critical mass, our strategy is focused on realizing the available synergies to drive organic revenue growth, while also finding logical operational efficiencies," said Richard Adair, Chief Executive Officer of Pluribus Technologies. "Integrating the five businesses under a single banner allows us to go to market with a best-of-breed offering that we can cross- and up-sell across a unified and expanded customer base, while also creating efficiencies around common functions, including sales, marketing and finance. Using this model also allows us to leverage the insights and expertise of the best senior talent across the portfolio, which in turn benefits each of the individual businesses."

"The formation of The Learning Network allows us to draw on the considerable software, technology and customer sector expertise from across the eLearning portfolio and channel it to our combined customer base, who are increasingly looking to simplify and consolidate service provider relationships wherever possible," said Kevin Jones, CEO of The Learning Network. "Core to our growth strategy is our expanded solution offering, entrepreneurial mindset and strong, experienced team that will allow us to deliver robust solutions that we can customize to meet the individual needs of both small-to-medium enterprise as well as larger organizations. By providing bespoke solutions it allows each of them to receive a high return on their software investment."

Since March 2019, Pluribus has acquired multiple companies in the eLearning vertical:

The Learning Network – leading provider of continuing education for the accounting world;

LogicBay – technology-enabled Partner Relationship Management and ecosystem solutions that enable organizations to build, scale, and optimize their sales channel;

SkilSure – competency-based, cost-effective training solutions including apprenticeship e-portfolios, management of ongoing employee competencies and customizable eLearning platforms;

ICOM – bespoke learning solutions that engage learners while also driving business growth and performance; and

Pathways – specializing in training and development, learning technologies and change management service.

In parallel with the creation of The Learning Network, Pluribus has launched the www.learning.net website detailing the comprehensive eLearning solutions offering, as well as acting as a broader resource for those interested in obtaining additional information about the rapidly growing eLearning market.

Pluribus Acquisition and Integration Strategy

Pluribus is focused on acquiring small, profitable technologies companies in the eLearning, eCommerce and HealthTech verticals. Led by experienced technology entrepreneurs that take a disciplined approach to valuation, the Company seeks to build value both within each acquisition and across its broader portfolio. As part of its overall integration strategy and to drive growth, Pluribus management:

Retains key senior leaders within each acquired business to help ensure a smooth transition and grow internal vertical expertise;

Identifies and acts on opportunities to sell an expanded suite of solutions to complementary customer bases; and

Leverages synergies between businesses to improve resource allocation and further improve margins, while driving organic growth by, when possible, centralizing common key functions such as sales and marketing.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that acquires small, profitable business-to-business software companies at reasonable prices in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnerships and enabling technologies including automation, self-service and artificial intelligence/machine learning to create new revenue streams and enable companies to grow into significant organizations in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: https://www.pluribustechnologies.com/.

